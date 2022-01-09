Eye Surgery Institute Offers New Premium Implants

Dearborn, Michigan, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — Eye Surgery Institute is pleased to announce they now offer premium implants that help individuals correct their distance and near vision with cataract and glaucoma surgery, reducing their dependency on glaucoma drops. Their team is dedicated to helping their patients see more clearly.

For more than 60 years, Eye Surgery Institute has helped many patients improve their vision with surgery and other treatment options. By adding the new premium implants, they can give more patients the confidence they can improve their vision without continuing to rely on glaucoma drops to prevent progression of the disease. They meet with patients to discuss the pros and cons of the new implants to help them determine if it’s the right fit for their needs. They understand individuals often want to take any necessary steps to preserve their vision and work hard to give every patient the treatments they need to achieve this goal.

Eye Surgery Institute strives to help patients experience life with clear vision, providing treatment options for cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, and more. Ophthalmologists can provide patients with surgical and non-surgical treatment options that will help them achieve their goals of clear vision by reducing or eliminating the need for assistive devices like glasses, contact lenses, and eye drops.

Anyone interested in learning about the new premium implants can find out more by visiting the Eye Surgery Institute website or by calling 1-877-393-3326.

About Eye Surgery Institute : Eye Surgery Institute is a full-service eye care practice with more than 60 years of experience providing treatment for patients throughout Dearborn and the surrounding areas. They offer an optical shop, optometry services, and Lasik and cataract surgery to help their patients get the best results. The practice is run by Alaina Kronenberg.

Company : Eye Surgery Institute

Address : 15212 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48126

Toll-free : 1-877-393-3326

Phone : 1-313-582-8856

Website : https://eyesurgeryinstitute.com