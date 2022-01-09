2021 Year in Review – Tennessee United for Human Rights

Nashville, TN, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ —

2021 was an interesting year that showed resilience and innovation to keep activities moving forward. Tennessee United for Human Rights was able to continue carrying out the work of the international organization United for Human Rights in the Southeast United States virtually.

Tennessee United for Human Rights (TnUHR) was formed as a non-profit public benefit corporation in 2015 to educate Tennesseans on the basic principles and foundations of human rights. Six years later, in 2021, the organization has taken great strides to provide help to people of all ages so they may understand their basic human rights. And this year has continued with virtual programs.

Much of the year was spent educating people on their human rights online through audio-visual presentations and public service announcements online.

The group reminisced on International Religious Freedom Day where students are typically educated on their human rights, with a special focus on freedom of thought.

Closing out the year as always, TnUHR was a co-organizer for the annual Tennessee Celebration of International Human Rights Day, a spectacular event that showcased human rights leaders for their work and uplifted others. This year the event was fully held online on Zoom and live-streamed on Facebook where it can still be viewed: https://www.facebook.com/tennesseehumanrights/videos/467270061485535.

“The time for true human rights education is now,” says Julie Brinker, spokesperson for Tennessee United for Human Rights, “we’ve come far over the past few years but there is still more work to be done so that each and every person has a voice and human rights can be a reality for all.”

TnUHR is the local chapter of United for Human Rights (UHR), an international, not-for-profit organization dedicated to implementing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Its membership is comprised of individuals, educators, and groups throughout the world who are actively forwarding the knowledge and protection of human rights by and for all Mankind. United for Human Rights was founded on the Declaration’s 60th anniversary, in the face of continued worldwide abuses which violate the spirit, intent, and Articles of this charter of all human rights, the first such document ever ratified by the community of nations. For more information about United for Human Rights, go to humanrights.com. For more information on the Tennessee chapter, visit tnuhr.org.