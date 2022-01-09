Improve Work-Life Balance with These Positive Techniques

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — Work-life balance has become an impossible feat these last two years, all thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic and the availability of remote working technologies. With the drastic change in social norms, many companies are still trying to figure out how to bring their employees back into the office, which has given rise to professionals working round the clock from home.

Even before this work culture of extended hours and remote working became the new standard, our society has been glamorizing overworking. Employees who stayed overtime or took their work home after office hours were considered hard workers who are ready to go the extra mile for their organization. While these extra hours do pay off for the company, they will eventually take their toll on the individuals.

“We all are guilty of pushing ourselves and working long hours at some point in our lives, ” says Hanan Al Sammak, founder, life coach, and Theta healer at the HAC institute in Dubai. “If this becomes a routine, it will cause you to burn out in the long run, which is very bad for your health and wellbeing,” she continues.

To stop yourself from going down the spiral of overwork and burnout, it is important to maintain a work-life balance, where your personal and professional life is in sync and doesn’t affect your overall wellbeing. With that said, work-life balance means something different to everyone. No two people will have the same idea of having a well-to-do career and a contented private life. So how can you find the right balance that works for you?

For people struggling to separate their personal and professional lives, life coaching is a great way to gain some control over them. Here are 6 tips from life coaches that can get you started on the right path-

Don’t strive for perfection every single time. If you try too hard to be your absolute best in your personal and professional life, it will eventually stress you out to the point of burnout. Learn to take things easy at times. Find a failsafe way to unwind after a day’s work. Go for a walk or run, take a bubble bath, curl up on the sofa with a good book- whatever helps you relax and de-stress. And remember to keep your phone away! Find some time to work out and meditate. Physical activities release endorphins or ‘happy hormones’ which help you feel good about yourself. Practice meditation or other grounding exercises to clear your mind and help you focus. Steer clear of people and activities that are not doing anything good for you. This includes unnecessary after-work parties/ dinner invitations, gossip, and people and activities that tend to drain your energy. Practice goal-setting and start bringing some structure to your life. Goal setting is a great way to prioritize and manage your daily tasks and achieve a long-term vision for your life. Start slowly and take it from there. Don’t stress over the fact that you don’t have a good work-life balance. Accepting that you need a change is the first big step. Start making small changes in your routines that will help you bring some balance to your life.

For people who realize late that they need to find a good work-life balance, you can now get professional help in the UAE. “At HAC Institute, we provide life coaching and self-development courses for professionals who wish to bring some positive changes in their lives,” says Hanan. “These sessions are tailored to your individual needs. We focus on helping you find a balance between your personal and professional life that works just for you.”

So, take the first step in the right direction and reign in your work-life for a more meaningful future by trying out these simple techniques. For more information regarding life coaching and self-development courses in Dubai, visit the HAC website today.