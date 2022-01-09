The Lavish L Shaped Kitchen

Palghar, India, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — A Modular Kitchen is everyone’s dream in today’s world. In today’s fast paced life, modular kitchens help you efficiently keep your kitchen neat and tidy. The cabinets and the drawers are prepared as per your conveniences and hence it is easier and quick to access.

There are many designs that can be used for Modular kitchen design. One of the most common one of them is an L shaped kitchen design. It is best suited for your “working triangle” in a Kitchen. A working triangle in a kitchen design refers to your movement between your sink, cooktop and refrigerator.

An L Shaped Kitchen is a very commonly chosen layout for Indian Homes. It is a right-angled kitchen design which needs two adjoining walls to build, which can be designed right from a compact one to spacious flats.

Just like every coin has two sides, advantages and disadvantages exist in the L-shaped modular kitchen design. Let’s know more about the same!

Pros:

Good for open floor designs:

As the Floor Design is kept open one of the common designs chosen is L shaped Kitchen layout. A great feature of it includes one of the getting into a maximum use of space with minimal amount of area allotted.

Easy Working Triangle:

As explained before, an easy work triangle includes three main focus points which are mostly used while working in a kitchen i.e. the journey from Fridge till the cooktop and the sink. This is the main thing which is considered for designing a modular kitchen and L shaped kitchen is ideally selected ad it offers the maximum benefit for the same.

Efficient for Small and Medium size Spaces:

L shaped kitchen offers great amount of space and gives us more area to move around in the kitchen area. This is an ideal Kitchen Design suggested for small and medium sized spaces as it gives more storage options and provides more cooking and preparation spaces. This provides more storage space in a less amount of area.

Great for Corner Spaces:

An L shaped Kitchen Layout needs adjacent walls for designing, hence it works great in corner spaces optimizing it to the maximum limit. An L shaped Kitchen Layout is ideal as it provides great amount of storage space and gives space to work on multiple things in one area.

Cons:

Not efficient for larger spaces:

An L Shaped kitchen is not efficient for larger spaces as it takes a huge amount of unnecessary space. It becomes difficult after a particular time as we move back and forth while finishing your daily work. It helps in keeping more appliances but at the same time if becomes tiring to access them on time to time basis.

Not meant for multiple cooks:

L shaped kitchen design is actually planned for one cook only. Having multiple cooks in this kind of kitchen can create confusion and lead to incomplete work. They are typically designed for smaller kitchen.

Corner cabinets are difficult to access:

Sometimes corner cabinets are difficult to access. Corner spaces many a times create a space void (wastage of space). Here Saviesa helps you utilize the wasted space by giving you trolley options and different kinds of modernized solutions regarding the same.

FAQ’s

Q Which shape is best for kitchen?

Ideally, an L shaped kitchen is considered to the Best shape Kitchen. But it depends on the kitchen layout you want and the size of your kitchen with your needs. Here at Saviesa, we follow a consultation procedure, wherein a personal designer is given to cater your needs and helps you design your dream kitchen.

Q What is the difference between the U-shaped kitchen and the L-shaped kitchen?

A U-shaped Kitchen is basically an extension an L shaped kitchen wherein you can add another counter space attached to an L shaped Kitchen. In U shaped kitchen you get an added storage space and additional counter space.

Q Where do you put appliances in an L shaped kitchen?

You can see which the longest wall on your kitchen is, can plan to keep the cabinets as well as appliances there itself. At Saviesa our designer will help you guide locate the exact execution and planning for your Kitchen.

Editor’s Note:

Be it any Kitchen it is essential to first plan your kitchen as per your needs and wants depending in your Space available. If you have a smaller kitchen space, we would recommend you to go for a L shaped Kitchen as it will be utilized to its optimum.

Furthermore, we strive for your happiness here, at Saviesa. To know more, reach us out on our helpline number.