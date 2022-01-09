Basement Waterproofing Toronto Style With DryShield

Toronto, ON, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — Water in the basement is probably the worst thing for a homeowner to learn about in their home. Unfortunately, small puddles or trickles of water become significant issues down the line, and they need to be dealt with expeditiously.

There are three methods of waterproofing your basement;

1. Interior

2. Exterior

3. Drainage

We will take a look at them individually and break down what you need to know before embarking on a waterproofing journey.

Let’s not waste any time. Let’s just get started.

Exterior Waterproofing

It’s relatively common for wet basements to result in exterior issues, so if you’re considering waterproofing your home, think about starting on the exterior. This is a significant undertaking, requiring more than just a simple sealing process. It’s highly recommended you consider a professional, and that’s where we at Dry Shield come in.

The process of exterior waterproofing is one that has numerous steps to ensure the job is done correctly.

? Soil excavation from the surrounding areas of the foundation.

? Waterproof sealant (commonly polymer base)

? A proper gutter system is set up or clean.

? Downspouts in working order

Take a moment and consider the scope of the job. It’s safe to assume that heavy machinery and manpower are required to do the job just right. This is why the presence of professionals like Dry Shielf not only makes sense but is the only way to ensure your exterior is waterproof.

Interior Waterproofing

An interior waterproofing job is the easiest method of waterproofing your basement, both physically and financially. You’ll be focusing on ensuring all cracks and holes are filled in around windows and doors. This helps make them watertight as water usually enters through these cracks and holes. Always work with a proper sealant to ensure it’s done the right way.

Waterproof sealants not only prevent water from getting in, but they also mean better humidity levels and prevent condensation. While it’s far easier than an exterior waterproofing job, it’s not the fix to all your problems. However, combining an interior and exterior waterproofing job is possibly your best move in preventing catastrophic damage.

Drainage Systems

Inadequate or non-existent drainage usually has devastating effects such as water damage through moisture in the actual basement. However, it’s not just the drain itself; it’s also things like the soil itself. Different soils drain differently and also have strong moisture retention than others.

With every home being different and having the potential for different issues depending on the terrain, size, construction of the home itself, and more determining factors, it’s important to take a long hard look at all that could be contributing to the problem.

Conclusion

While we love a hands-on homeowner who wants to get the job done right, sometimes there’s no better option than a professional who knows exactly what they’re doing. We’ve been working with homeowners across Toronto and Canada for over 25 years. DryShield knows how to solve all your waterproofing, basement leak repair, and water damage prevention needs.

Want a free quote? Want to know more about us? Go to our website, get in touch, and let’s save or repair your home from water by investing in the best basement waterproofing Toronto has to offer today! 100% Expertise, 100% Canadian, what more could you need?

