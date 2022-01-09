Is My Personal Injury Serious Enough to Consult Personal Injury Lawyer in New York and New Jersey & File a Lawsuit?

NYC, USA, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — People can be involved in serious accidents that result in serious injuries causing permanent and debilitating damage. This can include a car accident, a construction accident, a slip and fall, and other incidents caused by the negligence of a liable party. In such cases, the injured party may seek compensation for their losses through a personal injury lawsuit with help of a Personal Injury Lawyer in New York and New Jersey.

Choosing Whether to File a Personal Injury Lawsuit: Personal Injury Attorney New York

Filing a lawsuit seems like the most obvious course of action when the injuries are brutal and severe, but there are many cases where people suffer injuries that do not appear to be that severe but still affect their lives. This raises the question of whether the injuries are severe enough to warrant a personal injury lawsuit.

What Are the Requirements for Filing a Personal Injury Claim?

To pursue legal action after a personal injury, the injured party must first determine who may be liable for his or her damages. For a party to be held liable for a personal injury, they must have owed a duty of care to the plaintiff. This means that the liable party had a legal duty to exercise reasonable care in an act that could harm another person, such as the plaintiff.

Negligence and Personal Injury

A legal action for personal injury also requires that the liable party be negligent in some way, which is a breach of the duty of care. Negligence occurs when a party fails to act or acts wrongly, causing harm to another party, such as the plaintiff. Many people are harmed by potentially liable parties, but this does not always mean that the liable party was negligent. Many cases involve unforeseeable events, errors, and malfunctions that are beyond the control of a liable party, so a plaintiff does not have a personal injury case.

Personal Injury Severity and Claim Eligibility

Most importantly, a personal injury action requires an injury that has resulted in harm serious enough to warrant legal action. This does not always mean that a plaintiff must have suffered particularly severe physical injuries, such as spinal cord injuries, third-degree burns, traumatic brain injuries, etc., to file a personal injury lawsuit. What matters are the damages that resulted from the injuries? A broken leg, for example, is a relatively common injury that many people suffer and requires little medical intervention or recovery time.

However, an injury like this can cause serious damage. A broken leg can significantly affect a person’s life in terms of their career, leading to lost wages, lost job opportunities, and even the end of an entire career. Even if the injury is not as severe as the one that results in permanent disability or disfigurement, these damages are compensable.

When Should You Not File a Personal Injury Lawsuit

Personal injury lawsuits are an important tool for those who have been injured by serious negligence to obtain compensation for the losses they have wrongfully suffered as a result of their injuries. Although they are an essential part of civil law, they have some drawbacks that can make them a cumbersome legal option for some injured parties. One of the biggest obstacles to filing a personal injury lawsuit is the investment of time and money. A personal injury lawsuit can easily take more than a year to complete. Attorney’s fees and other expenses can also add up, making a lawsuit an expensive endeavour. The question of whether the damages are severe enough to warrant the costly endeavour of a lawsuit is a serious consideration that discourages many plaintiffs from pursuing this type of litigation.

Consult a Personal Injury Attorney About Your Case

Speaking with a personal injury attorney is the best way to determine whether or not a personal injury lawsuit is the best course of action for you. He or she has the knowledge necessary to determine the value of your case and effectively seek compensation. An experienced personal injury attorney may be able to identify liable parties and damages that can be considered in your case that you may not have known about. A consultation with a personal injury attorney can provide you with additional information. Statutes of limitations, problems proving negligence, precedents, and other legal procedures relevant to your case can be brought to your attention. Take the time to find a personal injury lawyer who will work for your best interests. There are numerous settlement mills and incompetent attorneys who make big promises but deliver mediocre results. Do your homework and contact the best Personal Injury Lawyer in New York and New Jersey with a proven track record.

