Admission for NRI Students in India

Bengaluru, India, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — India has earned its sub-continent status in the true sense of the word. Being home to 1.37 billion people also comes with its advantages. One can find diversity in all walks of life, including the Education sector.

From Takshila to ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization), the country has come a long way in terms of research and development. India is now home to over 900 universities and 40,000 colleges.

The Ministry of Overseas Indian Affairs, Government of India, has seats reserved under NRI (Non-Resident Indian) for NRI students to study in India for different courses.

What does an NRI Quota mean?

An NRI Quota refers to the seats reserved for the Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Overseas Citizen of India (OCI), Person of Indian Origin (PIO), and Foreign Nationals by various institutes and universities all across India.

All major streams of education, including Engineering, Medical, Law, Management, and others, have seats reserved under this category.

Eligibility for NRI Quota:

As per the guidelines set by the Supreme Court of India, a candidate has to fulfill the following criteria to be eligible to apply for seats reserved under the NRI quota.

One of the candidate’s parents should be an NRI residing abroad.

The person sponsoring the candidate’s education must be an NRI residing abroad and should be a first-degree relative of the candidate.

In case the student has no parents or near relatives, the guardian must be an NRI residing abroad. Such candidates will be eligible only after the guardian has an affidavit showing that the student is in their care.

Note: The following relations qualify as near relatives – siblings of the student’s mother or father, maternal and paternal grandparents, maternal and paternal first cousins.

NRI Quota Colleges:

Mentioned below are some of the top colleges in India which have an NRI Quota for various streams.

Colleges Stream Yenepoya Medical College, Mangalore, Karnataka Medical Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre (DYPMC), Pune, Maharashtra Medical K.L.E Society’s Law College, Bangalore, Karnataka Law National Law University, Delhi Law RajaRajeswari Dental College and Hospital, Bangalore, Karnataka Dental Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai, Tamil Nadu Dental Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bangalore, Karnataka Engineering National Institute of Technology, Silchar, Assam Engineering RV College of Architecture, Bangalore, Karnataka Architecture Marian College of Architecture and Planning, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Architecture

Documents Required:

For NRI Candidates:

Particulars Details Residential Proof of Parents Resident Certificate of parents issued by the Embassy of the country they reside in, in compliance with the Income Tax rules. Identity Proof of the Candidate Passport/ VISA/ Resident VISA of the Candidate Employment Proof Employment Letter of either Parent Residential Proof of the Candidate Citizenship of the Candidate Income Proof Income Tax Documents as per the Income Tax Act 1961 Education Proof Study Certificate of the Candidate

For NRI Sponsored Candidates:

Particulars Details Residential Proof of the Sponsor Resident Certificate of the sponsor issued by the Embassy of the country they reside in, in compliance with the Income Tax rules. Identity Proof of the Sponsor Passport/ VISA/ Resident VISA of the Sponsor Residential Proof of the Candidate Citizenship of the Candidate Income Proof of the Sponsor PAN/ Tax documents of the Sponsor Education Proof of the Candidate An Affidavit from the Candidate

A candidate will definitely ask the question as to which city in India they should choose. Here are three facts that will make that choice easier.

Bangalore, Karnataka, has national-level institutions in almost every discipline, be it Medicine, Law, Management, or Social Science.

Being the technological hub, institutions have the opportunity to provide their students with on-hand experience via collaborations with and internships in reputed companies.

More than 10,000 students from over 60 countries pursue their education in Karnataka, which accounts for one-third of the total number of foreign students in India.

Every new journey has some obstacles. Similarly, there will be some that an NRI candidate will face during the process of application and the subsequent steps.

The application process can be overwhelming and confusing at times. There are several rules for NRI students in India that need to be adhered to.

Bangalorestudy.com is one-of-a-kind educational platform, which provides its services related to NRI student admission in India.

Bangalorestudy.com connects the candidates with NRI quota colleges and takes care of both pre and post-admission procedures. Experienced Education Counsellors help students to keep track of all available information and opportunities.