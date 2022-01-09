Tesla: Why is it in the News?

Delhi, India, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — Tesla is again in the news for its electronic cars. Elon Musk is the owner of Tesla. It designs and manufactures electronic vehicles and is headquartered in the United States.

These days it is leading news in India because the government of India approves three more electronic vehicle trims from Tesla. The Indian Government has already approved four Tesla models. We can say that they approved seven variants in India.

“Electric cars will not take the market by storm, but it’s going to be a gradual advancement.”

The company hasn’t announced its launch date. They told the media about starting a company in India in the coming year. Four models received homologation certificates in August. Some models of its cars have been steering or running on roads in India.

Tesla is also clear that they do not have seven various models for sale. They are talking about individual trims of its current Model 3, Model Y, Model S & Model X.

According to the company, they want to waive import duty on cars. In India, the government has clarified that no company gets specific incentives.

The electronic car buyers eagerly wait for Tesla cars in India. Tesla will announce more details soon.

For More Information Visit – https://rowthautos.com/