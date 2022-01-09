Best Place to Buy Chicken Burgers – Al Safa Foods @ Alsafahalal.com

Toronto, Canada, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — If you are craving a scrumptious, juicy and crispy chicken burger, Al Safa Foods are here to satisfy your cravings. With Al Safa Foods Chicken Burgers Patty, you can now make your own homemade chicken burger without any hassles. This awesome, ready-to-cook, frozen chicken patty is the favorite ingredient to make your own chicken burger. It can be cooked in a method of your choice. You can top it with your favorite veggies and sauces, grab a soft bun and your homemade Chicken burger is ready for you!

Al Safa Foods empower Muslims to make time for their dreams by offering halal, guilt-free convenience foods.

With the Breaded Chicken Patties from Al Safa Foods you can make a lip-smacking, crispy and juicy burger. You will agree that chicken burger is an exciting all day snack that is loved by both kids and adults. With the goodness of protein, these wholesome breaded chicken patties can be a savior when hunger shows up unannounced or you have guests arriving unannounced. All you need are a few minutes to get them ready and serve a mouth-watering chicken burger.

Al Safa Foods are certainly committed to offering top quality products without compromising faith. That’s why they believe in carrying out the proper Halal procedures as prescribed by the Holy Quran. Al Safa Foods products are examined by external auditors to ensure they meet the highest standards of quality.

When you want to make a chicken burger, all you need to do is get the frozen breaded chicken patties out from the freezer, put them in pan and shallow fry with some oil. In case you have an air fryer, you can air fry the breaded chicken Patties for 10 to 20 minutes. Make sure to shake them well at intervals. You can also use the deep-frying method and fry them for around 4 to 5 minutes. Now use a soft burger bun, your favorite fresh veggies such as lettuce, tomatoes and jalapenos and some sauces to make a chicken burger in a jiffy!

Breaded Chicken Patties from Al Safa are the greatest! Made with chicken breast meat, they are low in saturated fat and have 0g trans-fat per serving.

About Al Safa Foods:

Al Safa Foods works with a vision to empower Muslims to achieve their dreams. Their mission is to improve Muslim lifestyles without compromising faith by offering Halal, guilt-free, convenience foods. In recent years, Al Safa has grown from 22 products to 60! With forward thinking and progressive practices, we aim to cater to all tastes and preferences.

For more details about please visit our website: https://alsafahalal.com/