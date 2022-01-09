Qretto Launches A Range Of Bengali Books For Its Readers

The top online e-commerce marketplace is now set to launch a range of Bengali books to cater to its elite client base

Kolkata, WB, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ —The top online shopping store Qretto has been constantly adding to the product portfolio and this time they have something interesting to offer to the literature-loving Bengali community. They are now offering Bengali books to literature lovers who have stayed away from the book store perhaps due to the onslaught of the pandemic. You are missing out on the latest work by the authors and they cordially invite you to catch up with the latest launched at this online e-commerce marketplace.

Speaking at the digital launch of the Bangla online book store segment the CEO/COO interacted with the media and said that there were plenty of reasons for them to launch this section. The pandemic still lingers on and on the day of launch, the state of West Bengal has announced new covid restrictions. Therefore, it is still not clear when you will be able to visit the bookstore again. The pandemic has changed habits and that was another reason for them to aggressively launch this section. The management pointed out that a vast majority of readers are among the senior section of society. Perhaps someday the pandemic will recede but even then the senior section will not be able to visit the stores. They have launched this online e-commerce marketplace to cater to this segment of society. You can still purchase your latest Bengali novels and stay updated.

The management invited readers to be habituated to the concept of an online Bengali book shop. This should be the way forward for most of the Kolkata publishers. They pointed out the price discounts for readers who look to purchase from the online Qretto e-commerce marketplace are much more than the physical shop. They pointed out that it is not a price war to kill competition, but a smooth business model, which allows them to offer discounts. They are running operations without overhead costs and this is where they can squeeze out a discount for a reader. A reader must not undertake all the hassle of a physical visit when he/she can buy online from their online e-commerce marketplace.

They have staked up an interesting portfolio of Bengali books written by the best authors. You can pick up adventure books and even novels. The quote for these books ranges from a humble Rs 250 to Rs 500. They welcome you to go through the entire portfolio and one can place the order. It is alongside the book launches, they also took care to mention that Qretto today offers a safe online shopping experience. Data is exchanged during the payment and they have taken measures to make sure that it does not fall into wrong hands. You can make a safe purchase from the Qretto online e-commerce marketplace.

The management also spoke of measures being undertaken so that the shipping of the consignment is quick. They normally adhere to the shipping deadline, but since we are in abnormal times, there could be some delays. However, a representative of the company will stay in touch with you and give the necessary shipping detail updates. You can rest assured that the consignment will reach your destination.

About Qretto

Qretto is a top online e-commerce marketplace selling a range of products to its clientele. The Bengali book is an interesting addition to its product portfolio and readers of novels are benefiting from this innovation shown by their Kolkata team.