Opening Celebration, Celebrity, Industry Sessions Highlight Programming At FAN EXPO New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, USA, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — Celebrity Q&As with standouts like Avengers/Captain America star Anthony Mackie, “Star Trek” and “Boston Legal” legend William Shatner, “Arrow” lead Stephen Amell and The Suicide Squad headliner Michael Rooker, an Opening Celebration featuring DJ Jones and Second Line Band and dozens of other actor, creator, cosplay, fandom, industry and meet up panels are among the dozens of programming options in more than a dozen locations at FAN EXPO New Orleans, Friday through Sunday at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Fans can review the entire event schedule at https://fanexpohq.com/fanexponeworleans/schedule/.

On Friday at 1:30 p.m., the Opening Celebration kicks off three spectacular days with live music, swag giveaways, entertainment and more as FAN EXPO New Orleans readies for the 4 p.m. doorbuster. Then there’s something new scheduled right on through until Sunday’s 5 p.m. finish. Most panels are free with event admission. Just a few of the highlights include:

Friday:

• 3 p.m., Musician James Morris live, Main Stage

• 5 p.m., Magic: The Gathering Tabletop Gaming, Room 298

• 5:15 p.m., “Q”&A with John de Lancie (“Star Trek: The Next Generation), Main Theater

• 5:45 p.m., A Trekkies Guide to “Star Trek,” Room 284, Theater #7

• 6:30 p.m., Can’t Stop the A-Train: A Conversation with Jessie T. Usher, Main Theater

• 7:30 p.m., Cosplay Red Carpet

• 8 p.m., The Official FAN EXPO Karaoke, Lobby J

• 9 p.m., After Hours Drink ‘n’ Draw Event, Barcadia (601 Tchoupitoulas St.)

Saturday:

• 10 a.m., It’s Too Early for Anime, Room 288, Theater #3

• 10:30 a.m., The Consortium of Genius Rock Band, Main Stage

• 11 a.m., Aim High: A Conversation with Stephen Amell, Main Theater

• 11:30 a.m., Maintaining Mental Health as a Content Coordinator, Room 286, Theater #5

• 12:15 p.m., Execute! A Conversation with William Shatner, Main Theater

• 1 p.m., It’s a Me, Mario! A Conversation with Charles Martinet, Room 293-296, Theater #2

• 1:30 p.m., Basic Cosplay Tools and Supplies, Creator Stage

• 1:30 p.m., Miss Me? A Conversation with John Barrowman, Main Theater

• 2:15 p.m., Sketch Duel: Russ Braun vs. Larry Stroman, Room 291, Theater #4

• 3:15 p.m., Spotlight on Alan Davis, Howard Mackie and Terry Kavanaugh, Room 391, Theater #4

• 4 p.m., Fear the Reaper: A Conversation with Ron Perlman, Ryan Hurst and Theo Rossi, 4 p.m. Main Theater

• 4:30 p.m., Original Film Screening, “Louisiana Ghostbusters,” Room 286, Theater #5

• 5:15 p.m., The Book of Fennec Shand: A Conversation with Ming-Na Wen, Main Theater

• 7 p.m., The FAN EXPO New Orleans Cosplay Craftsmanship Cup, Main Theater

• 8 p.m., Jay and Silent Bob Show! (Additional Ticket required), Room 293-296 Theater #2

• 10 p.m., Official FAN EXPO Dance Party, Barcadia (601 Tchoupitoulas St.)

Sunday

• 10 a.m., School of Rock NOLA, Main Stage

• 10:45 a.m., A Timey Wimey Look at Doctor Who, Room 284, Theater #7

• 11:15 a.m., Women on the Dark Side, Room 291, Theater #4

• 11:30 a.m., Batman and Psychology Return, Room 286, Theater #5

• 1 p.m., Discussing Deku! Meet “My Hero Academia’s” Justin Briner, Room 288, Theater #3

• 1:15 p.m., Comic Book Storytelling with Michael Golden, Room 291, Theater #4

• 1:30 p.m., I’m Mary Poppins Y’All: A Conversation with Michael Rooker, Main Theater

• 2 p.m., Super Smash Bros. Tournament, Doubles, Gaming Zone

• 2:30 p.m., Kids Cosplay Contest, Cosplay Red Carpet

• 2:45 p.m., Find Your Power: A Conversation with Javicia Leslie, Main Theater

• 3:15 p.m., Spotlight on Mark Russell, Room 231, Theater #4

• 4 p.m., On Your Left: A Conversation with Anthony Mackie, Main Theater

Executed with the highest level of health and safety measures in place, FAN EXPO New Orleans, previously produced as Wizard World New Orleans, will welcome fans to reunite for a weekend of non-stop programming and special guests. See the FAN EXPO New Orleans COVID-19 Guidelines here; the convention continues to monitor the situation with public health, and should regulations change we will make further updates.

Tickets for FAN EXPO New Orleans are available now at www.fanexponeworleans.com.

FAN EXPO New Orleans brings its unique brand of excitement to an event that will feature top celebrities, hundreds of exhibitors, creators and cosplayers as well as compelling programming, meet and greets, special events, family zones and more. FAN EXPO New Orleans will feature everything fans have loved about Wizard World New Orleans with even more all weekend.

New Orleans is the first event on the 2022 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.

