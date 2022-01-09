Alight 12th Ave Provides Comfortable Student Living

Norman, Oklahoma, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — Alight 12th Ave is pleased to announce they provide comfortable student living in luxurious apartments located close to the University of Oklahoma campus. Students will enjoy comfortable housing for an independent lifestyle while staying close enough to easily attend classes and on-campus activities.

Alight 12th Ave offers students their choice of floor plans, such as two and three-bedroom apartments, which are convenient to share with friends or meet new people through the roommate matching service. In addition to the monthly rental rate, students must pay a monthly utility fee. Rent includes the fully furnished apartment, electricity, Internet access, in-unit laundry, and access to the community amenities.

Alight 12th Ave strives to provide students with the most comfortable living environment to make college life more enjoyable. The complex offers various features to help students live their best lives, including a resort-style swimming pool, a 24-hour fitness center, basketball and sand volleyball courts, a fire pit and grilling stations, a coffee bar, game room, and more. Pets are welcome with a convenient dog park located on the property.

Anyone interested in learning about the comfortable student living options can find out more by visiting the Alight 12th Ave website or by calling 1-405-561-0400.

About Alight 12th Ave: Alight 12th Ave is an off-campus housing complex providing housing for students attending the University of Oklahoma. Students can choose to room with their friends or get matched through the roommate matching system. Rent includes everything students need to live a more comfortable lifestyle during their college years.

