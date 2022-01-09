Brainware university offering student scholarship Early Bird. Apply now.

Kolkata, India, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — Brainware University, one of the leading education groups that has academic experience of more than thirty years and has witnessed utmost success when it comes to the establishment of the students. More than two lakhs students have started their careers under the guidance of

Brainware and are successfully continuing their professional careers.

With an aim to promote quality education in an affordable course fees structure, Brainware University, from its inception has been fulfilling its aim successfully. To acknowledge the merit, and support the students, Brainware University offers a number of scholarship grants, stipends and schemes.



Early Bird offer is one of the scholarship grants offered by Brainware University. The students get a great discount for the course fees if they book the seat prior to the examination. Brainware University offers more than 55 career oriented programmes with 100% placement support. Students can choose their desired programme from the wide range of programmes which not only opens great career opportunities for the students but also guides thoroughly to

get established in their desired field.

The eight schools of Brainware University are:

Engineering

Biotechnology, Biosciences and Agrisciences

Management and Commerce

Law

Medical and Allied Health Science

Computational and Applied Sciences

Communication, Multimedia and Film Studies

Humanities and Social Sciences

These eight schools offer 26 undergraduate, 16 postgraduate, 6 PhD, 9 diploma programmes. Salient Features of Brainware University are Brainware University is driven by a vision of empowering students through education, research, and innovation. Its more than 55 cutting-edge programmes are designed exclusively by industry

and academia.

Excellent members of the faculty who combine scientific training with research and development, taking advantage of the appropriate facilities. They regularly rebuild skills through Teacher Development Programmes. Close interaction between university and industry to help students acquire practical skills. Webinars and workshops, led by the best experts in the industry, activate this effort.

Pre-placement training imparts soft skills, bridging the gap between industry and academia. The excellent placement record has seen 97% of students land jobs in 2020, a pandemic year. In 2021, it reached 98%. Extracurricular activities are designed to ensure overall personality development, and talent clubs have been specially created for the purpose of honing students’ skills in various fields. The library is ideal, it has enough audiovisual and reference material for relevant research, while the laboratories are fully equipped. The campus presents the best infrastructure.

While a constant feedback mechanism helps teachers learn, students are satisfied with the 360-degree learning modules and exemplary placement effort, even in a pandemic year. Courses map to global certifications offered by Microsoft, Red Hat, Linux, Adobe, adding relevance. They are designed by software and hardware vendors to be practical and industry specific. The university offers value-added optional courses with each program of your choice to enhance students’ employability skills and enrich their career prospects. Deserving students are encouraged to take advantage of the study grants and merit scholarships on offer. Each programme guarantees good value for money.

Outreach activities help raise awareness of social responsibilities. The university has adopted five villages and serving their well-being forms the crux of this program. The university nurtures an incubation cell to foster entrepreneurship in students. Those looking for startups can make the most of this opportunity. Till now, Brainware University has awarded 2 crore study grants.

To avail the post-matric students scholarship, choose from the wide range of career oriented programmes and get exciting discounts on the selective courses. Studying at Brainware University equips you with the accurate training, makes you prepare for the industry with placement and training assistance, also encourages the merit to avail a

number of student scholarships and continue the study.

