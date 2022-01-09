Merciful Towing Adds New Kenworth T880 Truck

Oak Grove, Kentucky, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — Merciful Towing is pleased to announce they have added a new Kenworth T880 truck to their fleet. This truck is designed for heavy hauling, allowing them to provide prompt, reliable towing service for tractor trailers and more.

Merciful Towing understands the importance of having safe, professional towing services for all their customers, including those who drive large trucks and other heavy-duty vehicles. With the addition of the Kenworth T880 truck to their fleet, they can meet the needs of more customers with quality towing services in an emergency. Their team is proud to offer fast, friendly, and efficient 24/7 service to handle any towing needs, no matter the time of day or night.

Previously, Merciful Towing specialized in light and medium-duty towing. The new tow truck allows them to expand their services to include heavy-duty vehicles, such as tractor trailers, to serve more customers throughout Oak Grove and Cadiz, Kentucky. Whether the vehicle is involved in an accident or breaks down on the road, the professional team at Merciful Towing is standing by to tow vehicles promptly and get their customers back on the road as soon as possible.

Anyone interested in learning about the new Kenworth T880 truck or the services offered can find out more by visiting the Merciful Towing website or by calling 1-270-398-4899.

About Merciful Towing: Merciful Towing is a full-service towing company providing 24/7 light, medium, and heavy-duty towing services and vehicle transport to customers throughout the Oak Grove, KY, area. They have a reputation for being one of the best towing companies around. Customers can rely on the team to provide fast, friendly, efficient service to help them get back on the road.

Company: Merciful Towing

Address: 1834 Carneal Lane

City: Oak Grove

State: KY

Zip code: 42262

Telephone number: 1-270-398-4899