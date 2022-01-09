USOC Medical Offers GE CARESCAPE B450 And Other Branded Biomedical Equipment

Irvine, California, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — USOC Medical is a California based company provides a host of biomedical equipment, services, and solutions. They also provide biomedical equipment repair services to a dynamic range of healthcare facilities, including hospitals and clinics. USOC Medical is popular for offering biomedical equipment belonging to globally renowned brands like GE Healthcare and Philips. This includes equipment like Philips GE B450. CARESCAPE B450 monitor by GE Healthcare works seamlessly with the CARESCAPE ONE monitor or CARESCAPE Patient Data Module (PDM), as well as one additional e-module. It provides people with the power to patients with diverse acuities. Being cost-effective and transportable, it has been designed by keeping surgery centers, step-down units and emergency departments in mind. This monitor features options for wireless and hardwired data connectivity. It has the capacity to provide continuous patient data to the central station and integration to your electronic medical record (EMR) system of a hospital, no matter whether it is connected using LAN or leveraging Wi-Fi during transport. Through USOC Medical people can also purchase high-quality Kangaroo pumps. This is a simple to use enternal feeding pump that is easily programmed to deliver continuous or intermittent feeding.

Much like Jaken Medical, USOC Medical also offers strong warranties and good prices on cardiology and radiology diagnostic imaging equipment. The staff of this company is can also repair a wide range of medical equipment and devices in an efficient manner. USOC Medical makes use of OEM parts where possible and if requested by their clients. In other situations, they tend to use aftermarket parts that meet their distinctive quality standards for the repair work.

