PremiumSoft announces Release of Navicat™ On-Prem Server

Hongkong, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — PremiumSoft today announces the launch of its brand-new product, Navicat™ On-Prem Server. Navicat On-Prem Server is an on-premise solution that provides you with the option to host a cloud environment for storing Navicat objects internally at your location. You can enjoy complete control over your system and maintain 100% privacy.

Key features:

– Ultimate flexibility.

Synchronize your connection settings, queries, models, snippets, chart workspaces and virtual group information across all your devices easily.

– Ultimate control. Without limits.

Navicat On-Prem Server is installed locally on your own servers and behind its firewall. You have full control of security and data ownership within your environments.

– Work better together.

Create, organize and share files/projects in real-time with anyone, anywhere.

– Navicat Collaboration is built into every Navicat product.

Navicat On-Prem Server is available on all Navicat products and all platforms including Windows, macOS and Linux.

– and more

Plans, Pricing and Availability

Navicat On-Prem Server is now available for sales at Navicat Online Store and is priced at US$199/token (commercial) and US$99/token (non-commercial). 1 token is needed to unlock 1 user.

For more details, please visit: https://www.navicat.com/en/products/navicat-on-prem-server

Or, download the 14-day fully functional free trial at: https://www.navicat.com/en/download/navicat-on-prem-server

About Navicat

Navicat develops the leading database management and development software. One of its top-rated products, Navicat Premium, allows you to access up to 7 databases all-in-one including MySQL, MariaDB, MongoDB, SQL Server, SQLite, Oracle, and PostgreSQL, eliminating workflow disruption to leverage users’ time and increasing productivity and efficiency.

About PremiumSoft

PremiumSoft CyberTech Ltd. is a multinational corporation headquartered in Hong Kong, the company was founded in 1999 and has developed numerous award-winning products over the years.

For all media enquiries, please contact:

Media Relations

media@navicat.com

www.navicat.com