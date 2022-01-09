Saptnova Launch Herbal and Ayurvedic Products on Flipkart

New Delhi, India, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — Saptnova launched herbal and Ayurvedic products on the Flipkart marketplace. Now, the customers will easily get Immunity Booster medicine on the Flipkart store.

This announcement was made by the company at an event held in the town. Saptnova aims to make its products easily available to every customer all over the country. There are different sections on Flipkart where the users will get the different supplements and medicines of SaptNova.

Products launched by SaptNova on Flipkart

· Neem & Turmeric Capsules

Saptnova Neem and Turmeric Capsules are made from pure extracts of Neem and Turmeric. They help to improve the immune system of the body and remove toxins and wastes. These capsules also boost energy levels in the body.

· YakritNova Capsules and Syrup

SaptNova offers Ayurvedic medicines for Liver Care that developed from natural extracts of herbs. Saptnova YakritNova capsules and syrup help to improve liver health and detoxify kidneys. These Liver Care supplements are beneficial for the digestive system and reduce inflammation in the body.

· MVNova Capsules and Syrup

MVNova supplements help to increase vitamins in the body. They reduce oxidative damage and protect your body tissues from damage. Taking these capsules increases levels of hemoglobin in the body. They also strengthen bones and muscles.

· Garcinia & Coffee Bean Extract Capsules

Garcinia and Coffee Bean Capsules contain pure extracts of coffee beans and Garcinia. They detoxify the body and accelerate metabolism and reduce weight. It is one of the best ayurvedic medicine for weight loss for men and women. Moreover, these capsules reduce the risk of heart diseases and brain stroke.

· KofNova Syrup

Saptnova KofNova Syrup reduces throat irritation and sore throat. It is effective in reducing problems of cold and cough. This syrup also improves the working of the respiratory system.

· VigoWish Capsules

SaptNova brings the best VigoWish power capsules for men. These supplements enhance male vitality, boost strength, stamina in men. It also improve sperm quality and reduce weakness during the performance.

About Saptnova

SaptNova is one of the leading brands in the field of Herbal and Ayurvedic products. It manufactures different herbal and ayurvedic products for weight loss, male infertility, and other health problems in the form of capsules and syrup. This company uses pure and tested ingredients in making every product. All the products of SaptNova are good for health and do not cause side effects in the body.

Customers used to order products on the official site of the manufacturer. But now, Flipkart marketplace sells all the products of SaptNova at affordable rates.