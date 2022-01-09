Understand your needs before talking to an LMS vendor

CANBERRA, Australia, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — As of 2020, the global LMS industry stands at a value of $15.72 billion and is expected to reach US$38 billion by 2027. That’s paved the way for a hefty amount of competition, with each vendor vying to offer a unique solution. For buyers, this has meant more choice, innovation and quality, but it’s also made making the final choice harder. The Acorn subject matter experts believe the key to narrowing it down is by asking key questions of your organisation to help fully understand what you’re looking for.

Before getting to the questions, the experts state that understanding the industry as a whole is critical. For instance, by understanding that there’s over 1000 vendors out there, you get a sense that competition for your attention will be fierce. By understanding that each vendor is different in the solutions they offer, you realise that you’ll need to weed out the ones that don’t actually meet your needs.

When looking to procure an LMS, you’re likely to be one of two types of buyers: a first timer or a switcher. Both will have a different mindset and standing. The key for first timers is research. They need to develop a thorough understanding of things like courses, integrations, administration and reporting. The switcher, on the other hand, has hindsight on their side. They’ll likely want to take more time to consider vendor reputation, stakeholders and their relationship with a vendor.

“An LMS should never be bought to solely serve present needs. You need to consider how it will help power your business in future,” said Blake Proberts (Co-Founder & Managing Director). “Aligning LMS features with business priorities, talent management and workforce planning will help you realise the full value of employee training.”

Once you know the industry and your position, it’s time to ask yourself key questions. These questions consider why you need an LMS, what your budget is and who your learners are. They also implore you to consider features, future growth expectations and access requirements. Each question sounds surface level, but the Acorn experts’ guide digs deep into each one to really help you completely understand your needs.

You can read the Acorn experts’ article about questions to ask yourself on their Acorn Labs blog: https://bit.ly/30ZFjh7

Pursuit Technology is a software development company which seeks to streamline systems through innovative solutions and unlock the potential of the workforce. Pursuit is all about putting the customer at the centre of everything we create. Since the inception of our Acorn LMS seven years ago, we’ve worked with everyone from local businesses to federal government agencies. In that time, we’ve maintained a 100% retention rate. Acorn LMS contains all the tools needed to support workforces – from onboarding and inductions through to compliance and ongoing development.