Centurion University Has a Strong Faculty Team for the B.Tech Engineering course on Bhubaneswar Campus

Bhubaneswar, India, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — Centurion University of Technology & Management (CUTM) has the best B.Tech Engineering course on offer on its Bhubaneswar, Odisha campus. The course lessons are imparted by highly expert educators who are part of its robust faculty team.

About the Course

This program is aimed at providing students, guided by renowned industry experts and faculty members, with a passion for learning, and an inclination for innovation, design, complex problem solving, etc. They can use the same to deal with urgent problems in engineering that need fast resolution.

The course is aimed at providing students with enough knowledge as well as an understanding of the suitable mathematical and scientific basics that are important for the growth of professional skills. After they pass out of this course, students can become experts in applying knowledge gained from the academic program in spotting various issues, and coming up with effective solutions for the same.

Best Faculty Team

This College of Engineering & Technology has the who’s who in the field of engineering to impart lessons to students, and guide them through their academic journey. Students can also understand and be aware of various social conditions and cultures. They can earn intellectual maturity and professional competence, as well as have personal development. They can also be committed to the industry’s ethical development.

The course imparts a solid educational foundation to them and equips them with effective graphic communication, oral and written skills. The design-driven curriculum has a project-based approach and student-centric education, and it comes with the assurance of 100% placement support.

About Centurion University Of Technology & Management (CUTM)

The Centurion University of Technology & Management (CUTM) is a major academic institution located in India and has two campuses – in Odisha and in Andhra Pradesh. It is a well-known and prestigious institution for higher education.

For more details or for further inquiries, please visit the website https://cutm.ac.in/bhubaneswar/school-of-engineering-and-technology-bbsr/.

