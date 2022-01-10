The Leading Manufacturer for Industrial Gaskets

Chennai, India, 2022-Jan-10 — /EPR Network/ —  Founded in 1987 Goodrich Gasket Private Limited is an API-6A certified company by American Petroleum Institute & ISO 9001, 14001 & 18001 approved. We have more than 3000 customers and export to over 50 countries around the world. We have been catering to the needs of various customers from all walks of the industry. Some of our valued customers are from various sectors like Petroleum

Refineries, EPCs and Oil & Gas End Users. We are equipped with state of the art machinery, handling facilities and expert engineers. Our main focus is customer satisfaction and to ensure that we meet the ever-changing needs of our growing customer base. Our entire workflow process is driven to ensure that all our products are in line with the

expectations of the customers.

