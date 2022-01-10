Nicole Barnes, FNP-BC, Joins Laurel Fertility Care

San Francisco, USA, 2022-Jan-10 — /EPR Network/ — Laurel Fertility Care is pleased to announce Nicole Barnes, FNP-BC, is joining their practice to provide patients with the reliable, compassionate care they need to achieve their dreams of growing their families. Nicole will work out of the office located at 1700 California Street, Suite 570, in San Francisco, California.

Nicole is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington with a Master of Science in Nursing. Prior to earning her master’s degree, she worked for seven years as a registered nurse in the areas of neurology, telemetry, and women’s health. She joins the Laurel Fertility Care team to carry on her passion for helping women deal with fertility challenges, so they have a better chance of a successful pregnancy to add to their families. She strives to help couples work together to determine the best options to make their dreams of children a reality.

Laurel Fertility Care offers a supportive, knowledgeable team to help couples identify the source of their struggles and overcome the challenges. They understand the decision to start or grow a family is vastly personal, filled with anticipation for what the future will bring. As a premier boutique clinic serving families throughout the Bay Area, they are dedicated to helping families grow with a personalized approach to medical care.

Anyone interested in learning about the addition of Nicole Barnes, FNP-BC, or the work the fertility clinic does can find out more by visiting the Laurel Fertility Care website or by calling 1-415-673-9199.

About Laurel Fertility Care: Laurel Fertility Care is a full-service boutique clinic offering fertility services designed to help couples achieve their dreams of growing their families. Their caring, compassionate staff has the knowledge and experience to find the source of the issues and create a personalized care plan with the best chance of a successful outcome. They work closely with patients to help them overcome their fertility challenges.

