Germany’s most famous Indian restaurant – Flavour Of India

New Delhi, India, 2022-Jan-10 — /EPR Network/ — Indian food is different from rest of the world not only in taste but also in cooking methods. It reflects a perfect blend of various cultures and ages. Just like Indian culture, food in India has also been influenced by various civilizations, which have contributed their share in its overall development and the present form.

Foods of India are better known for its spiciness. Throughout India, spices are used generously in food. But one must not forget that every single spice used in Indian dishes carries some the other nutritional as well as medicinal properties. The tantalizing aroma, enticing spices and rich taste of the cuisine is hard to resist utterly unforgettable.

Carrying this rich tradition from India, Germany brings the best assortment of Indian food in Cologne. If you are on a lookout for great Indian food, then your search stops right here at Flavour Of India-Best Restaurant in Germany. A place dedicated to celebrating the uniqueness of food, especially the traditional Indian variety. From a team of expert Indian chefs, we bring to you uniquely crafted tastes flavors, which leave a lasting impression not only on your plate, but in your hearts as well.

With a sprawling menu to cater to our guest’s needs, Flavour Of India is the preferable option for Fast Food in Germany. The menu offers great Tandoori and Biryani varieties in vegetarian and non vegetarian along with Chef’s specials. All the delights from menu Chef’s special are laced with enriching spices from India and sure to bring satisfaction to your palate. These menus also offer great Indian food varieties.The Ras Malai and Gulab Jamuns are a must try.

Leave here hungry? We’re pretty sure it can’t be done.

Did we mention the special executive special lunch for the office drones? If you are in mood for something different than the regular lunch, or planning a get together cum lunch with the office colleagues, or have a business meeting, do visit us. The Lunch Menu is quite extensive is designed to be wholesome, enriching pleasurable for all.

The menu also consists of gourmet varieties in Indian cuisine and Fast Food that are prepared with such finesse; you wouldn’t have anything to complaint about.

As one of the preferred destinations for Indian food in Germany, Flavour Of India-Best fast food restaurant in Cologne City has extended its services to be able to reach more food lovers from Germany and beyond. The food delivered is fresh and delightful as always can be customized as per the needs of our clients. You need to try it to believe it.

