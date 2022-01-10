London, UK, 2022-Jan-10 — /EPR Network/ — “Latest developments in pharmacovigilance, drug safety and risk management” 23rd & 24th February 2022, Pestana Chelsea Bridge Hotel London, UK

After the successful journey of a series of 26 Pharmacovigilance conferences, Virtue Insight is proud to announce its 27th Pharmacovigilance 2022. We have been delivering the conference through close collaboration with the industry leaders for more than a decade. For the 2022 edition, the agenda includes a host of new and exciting features focusing on how the industry should evolve especially after the pandemic. Take a chance and make it count by attending our event to network with your peers, exchange expertise and experiences, and arm yourself with the latest information to take your department to the next level.

KEY SPEAKERS:

• KHAUDEJA BANO, Executive Medical Director, Combination Product Safety Head, Amgen (USA)

• SUMIT MUNJAL, Vice President, Global Patient Safety Evaluation, Takeda Pharmaceuticals

• FABIO DE GREGORIO, Vice President, Head of Drug Safety Europe, EU QPPV, Shionogi Europe

• MOHAMED ABDILLAHI, Director, Risk management Product Lead, Pfizer

• WIVINA DE WAELE, Director EMEA, Global Drug Safety, Alexion Pharmaceuticals

• RISHI CHOPRA, Senior Director, Head of International PV | Deputy EU UK QPPV, Biogen

• JOHN SOLOMON, Head of Pharmacovigilance – UK & Ireland, Sanofi

• JAMES WHITEHEAD, Director and Team Lead – Patient Safety Medical Devices & Digital Health, AstraZeneca

• KLAUDIJA MARIJANOVIC BARAC, Sr. Director, Global Patient Safety & PV – TPC, Teva

• MARIA MADDALENA LINO, Safety Risk Lead Director, Pfizer

• PAV RISHIRAJ, Director (UK QPPV), Head of Patient Safety – UK and Ireland & ABPI PV Expert Chair, Merck

• MIRCEA CIUCA, Global Therapeutic Area Head – Global Clinical Safety & PV, CSL Behring

• RAJ BHOGAL, Senior Director, R&D Audits & Inspections, Jazz Pharmaceuticals

• VALENTINA MANCINI, Director PV, EU QPPV, Shionogi

• TEA BABIC, Assoc. Dir – Audits and Inspections, Teva

• SHAANTANU DONDE, Head of Portfolio Management Team – Medical Affairs, Viatris

• UWE GUDAT, Head of Medical Affairs & CSPV, Fresenius Kabi

• RICARDA TIEMEYER, Associate Director Head of Pharmacovigilance, Biogen

• HOWARD SNOW, VP, Head of Pharmacovigilance, Hengrui Therapeutics

• WALLY LANDSBERG, Vice President, Global Head of Medical Safety, Kyowa Kirin

• RANJANA KHANNA, Director & Head Pharmacovigilance Quality Assurance, Vifor Pharma

• YVONNE NANCIU, Country Head Pharmacovigilance, Bayer

• ALESSANDRO VAGHEGGINI, Associate Principal Biostatistician, Clinical Safety Statistics, MSD (CH)

• AMGAD SHEBL, Director, Global Clinical Safety & PV / Clinical R&D, CSL Behring

• RUDI SCHEERLINCK, Executive Director Safety Evaluation & Risk Management, Galderma

• ALINA TU DOR, Senior Director, Pharmacovigilance, Kyowa Kirin International

• PHILIP OLUWOLE, PFO PV Consulting

• FRANCK SCHWARTZ, QA Global Inspection, Intelligence Lead – Compliance & Regulatory Affairs, Novartis

• DIMITRIS ZAMPATIS, Head of Pharmacovigilance EMEA-EEA QPPV, Lupin

• MINHAJ OBEIDULLAH, Head Compliance & Risk Management, Novartis

• CHETAN SHATAPATHY, Consultant Medical Advisor, Office of the (QPPV) (Interim), Janssen Pharmaceutical

• JEAN-KILGOUR CHRISTIE, Deputy EU QPPV, Novartis

• DANIELA DI COSMO, Senior PV Manager, Global PV, Ferring Pharmaceuticals

• NICOLE BAKER, Co-Founder, BioLogit

• MICHAEL RAMCHARAN, Managing Director, Reumat Consulting

• MARINA SUVAKOV, Global Head Safety Surveillance, Philip Morris International

• SANDY EISEN, Chief Medical Officer, Frontline Pharma Consulting

• ALEXANDER ROUSSANOV, International Partner, Life Sciences and Privacy, Arnold & Porter

KEY THEMES DISCUSSED:

• Rising back and getting back on track from the pandemic – Lessons learnt from the pandemic

• Market analysis – Pharmacovigilance in 2022 – future horizons and efficiencies

• Improving the PV ecosystem for advancement – Rising back from the pandemic

• Implementation of the new EU Clinical Trial rules – and the impacts on safety departments

• Outsourcing in Pharmacovigilance- Best Practices, Challenges and key consideration

• Documentation (RMPs, PSURs, PADERs, PBRERs)

• Quality, Safety & Signal Detection – Peep into the future

• Risk Management Plan and Pharmacovigilance System – New Paradigm

• Pharmacovigilance Audits: Keeping on the right side of inspectors

• Medical devices – Increasing safety perspective

• Case studies from various countries on the PV frameworks around the world

• Prioritising Patients – Reshaping patient safety

• Brexit Implications for the Pharmaceutical (pharmacovigilance) Industry

• New Technologies in Pharmacovigilance (AI/ Machine Learning, IoT)

• The developing regulatory framework in advanced and developing markets – EU, USA & ROW

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:

CEO’s, CTO’s, CIO’s, Presidents, VPs, Directors, Heads, Managers, Scientific Advisors, Consultants of:

Pharmacovigilance, Pharmacoepidemiology, Pharmacogenomics, Drug/Product Safety, Drug Development, Information and Clinical Data Management, Clinical Pharmacology, Clinical Safety, Periodical safety update Reports, Risk Management, Research & Development, Quality Assurance, Patient Safety, Signal Detection, Safety Surveillance, Outcomes Research, Data Analysis, Epidemiology, Medical Affairs, Regulatory Affairs and Compliance,

Information technology, Sales and Marketing

