International Conference on Cardiology (Hybrid Event)

Posted on 2022-01-10

Paris, France, 2022-Jan-10 — /EPR Network/ — With the guidance of British Cardiovascular Society and support of the prestigious Jomard Publishing The Cardiologist (ISSN 2520-6494), Scientex Conference solicits all the inspired participants, researchers, and beloved students to attend our grand “INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON CARDIOLOGY scheduled on NOVEMBER 10-11, 2022 in Paris, France. With individuals from around the world zeroed in on finding a few solutions concerning Cardiology, this is your single most clear chance to achieve the best amassing of people from the mending focuses, Universities, Heart Associations, and so forth…

Theme: “Exploring New Research and Frontiers in Cardiology Care

All the conference proceedings and the full-length articles will be published FREE in Jomard Publishing The Cardiologist (ISSN 2520-6494).

Website: https://www.heart.scientexconference.com/
Whatsapp: +1-346-348-1205
Tel: +1-4697650360
Email: heart@scientexconferences.com | heart@scientexevents.com

For Researchers and Faculty Members:

  •        Speaker Presentations
  •        Poster Display
  •        Symposium hosting (4-5-member team)
  •        Workshop organizing

For Students and Research Scholars:

  •        Poster Competition (Winner will get Best Poster Award)
  •        Young Researcher Forum (YRF Award to the best presenter)
  •        Student Attendee
  •        Group registrations

Attendees will have the following benefits:

  • Exclusive Sessions and Panel discussions on latest innovations in Cardiology
  • Lectures by the active Investigators
  • Keynote forums by Renowned Speakers
  • Plenary Speaker Forum
  • Poster Sessions on latest Innovation in all the relevant Areas
  • Panel discussions and interactive sessions.
  • Open Innovation Challenges
  • Poster Sessions on every career stage
  • YRF (Young Research Forum)
  • B2B Meetings
  • Global Networking with 50+ Countries
  • Novel techniques to benefit your cardiology research
  • Best platform for Global business and Networking opportunities
  • Meet the editors of refereed cardiology journals, Society and Heart Association members across the Globe
  • Excellent platform to showcase the latest products in Cardiology and affiliates

