Vital Solutions Now Supports Seamless Municipal Debt Collection

Atlanta, USA, 2022-Jan-10 — /EPR Network/ — Vital Solutions Inc. is an accounts receivable management company based in Atlanta, Georgia. We’re a team of expert agents that offer customized debt collection services. Our company serves diverse industries and specializes in the Automotive Finance, Credit Card, and Utility industries. Team Vital Solutions believes inconsistent compliance. Founded by industry veteran Chris Shuler and Chris Gugala, we have developed a strong compliance footprint, and we pride ourselves on maintaining a straightforward and honest approach.

Our experts specialize in municipal debt collection. Our experts significantly understand market knowledge and concerns when focusing on municipal debt collection. Our team represents the municipality with the skills to collect most courteously. As a municipal debt collection agency, our agents will represent the municipality with the highest level of professionalism.

Partnering with a government debt recovery firm can help enhance your debt recovery process. Moreover, you can maximize revenue generation and build a long-lasting client business relationship equally. We understand that every penny matters, and the only way to ensure seamless payment is when you implement a complete collection process.

“Shuler and Gugala’s original vision was to build a successful business by creating a team of specialists dedicated to nurturing a vital partnership with each client and through sound, innovative programs, help them realize greater success and profitability.”

Over the years, Vital Solutions have worked with clients from all dimensions. Therefore, we’re confident when it comes to collection. It’s the strategy you implement to successful debt collection. Besides, the government officials should partner with the municipal debt collection agency to deliver the results. Our infrastructural development is why we can serve an efficient government debt recovery process.

Team Vital Solutions outlines services as per the requirement. Moreover, not every client may require the same level of strategy; therefore, collection strategy has much to do with accounts receivables. With state-of-the-art technology, we ensure the highest protection of both you and the sensitive information you hand over to us.

Compliance and accreditation are some of the critical areas for debt collection. We’re proud to serve the industry and help our customers stay debt-free. Below we mention our compliance and accreditation certifications.

About the Company

Member

ACA International- American Collectors Association

BBB- Better Business Bureau

NACHA- Electronic Payments Association

Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce

Coverage

ISO 27002 Compliant

SSAE-16 SOC 1 Type 2

PCI DSS v3.2 Compliant

Accredited Member of the BBB

Certificate of Authority- Completed for All States

Collection Licenses- Completed for All States

Fully Insured

