Vincell Studios releases a new game mode, PUZZLER EDITION

Edmonton, Canada, 2022-Jan-10 — /EPR Network/ — Vincell Studios kicks off New Year 2022 with Puzzler Edition, an exciting new feature in its Hidden Escape game series. The puzzler pack edition is a collection of some of the most popular puzzles from the past game titles. However, it’s not just a bundle of old puzzles. The puzzles have been redesigned so that they present exciting new challenges but are still familiar to players who have interacted with them earlier.

“The Puzzler Edition is a new idea where we wanted the puzzles to be the hero of the game,” said Kathir Suyambu, CEO of Vincell Studios. The pack also features an interesting crossover of characters from the studios’ other escape games. The storyline has mystery, drama, time travel, and a thrilling race against time. This adventure game puzzle pack has 6 gripping chapters and 48 mind-boggling puzzles that will keep the players at the edge of their seats.

“The Puzzle Pack is like a director’s cut of the movie. We wanted to indulge our loyal players,” explained the Raghu Cherupalla, head of product. “This is just a tasty treat for our players. They have enjoyed our hidden escape series, and we are hard at work with several new titles,” continued Raghu Cherupalla.

The Puzzler Edition is added to the Escape Games – Lost Temple title. Download the Game here:

Google Play Store: https://bit.ly/3zwnqnc

Apple App Store: Coming Soon!

For more information, visit: http://www.vincellstudios.com

About Vincell Studios:

Vincell Studios is a group of exceptional gamers who came together in 2017 with a single-minded vision of creating seriously engaging games. We’re an indie game startup that’s bustling with talented designers, artists, developers, writers, and animators. We started as a group of 4 individuals and today are a 20+ team working across the country – and we’re only growing! We devote ourselves to creating thrilling adventure games that have unique storylines, fascinating visuals, and mind-boggling puzzles.