Delhi, India, 2022-Jan-10 — /EPR Network/ — We’re proud to announce that 1point01 has received a Best SME Growth Consultancy 2021 – Western India award from Corporate Vision (CV) Magazine. We owe this to our customers, the network of professionals supporting our services, and everyone else who helped make this happen.

We started 1point01 to share our knowledge and experience with small businesses that are having trouble with technology-driven marketing. This award gives us the confidence and motivation to do even better for our customers and prospects.

We are proud to have received this award because it falls right in line with our company’s focus on machine learning and data science. We have recently added these analytics services, which have opened up a world of possibilities for small and medium-sized businesses. Now they can utilize their data to gain insights like never before.

Mandar Thosar from 1point01 said, “Any award is a great motivation, especially for a young firm like ours. And when it is coming from a reputed brand like Corporate Vision (CV) Magazine, then it means a lot. We shall strive further to improve our digital marketing and technology marketing by incorporating newer technology stacks and latest best practices.”

The Corporate Vision Magazine has recently recognized businesses for doing great things within their industry. The awards were given out in several categories. The complete list can be viewed here – https://www.corporatevision-news.com/issues/small-business-awards-2021/.

1point01 believes in the idea of incremental improvement. This belief is the inspiration for our company’s name. We have taken our name from the concept of 1.01^365 = 37.8. The Corporate Vision award signifies that consistent effort pays off well, this time for both – us and clients.

https://1point01.com/blog/received-best-sme-growth-consultancy-2021-western-india-award.html