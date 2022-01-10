Integrative Systems Expanded Support Capabilities for IBM AS/400 iSeries

Itasca, IL, 2022-Jan-10 — /EPR Network/ — Integrative Systems, a recognized global enterprise software leader in IBM AS400, .Net development services and custom software development, today announces to expand its support capabilities of IBM AS/400 iSeries. Through the expansion, Integrative Systems is further accelerating customers’ journey on the hybrid cloud by providing the ability to migrate, run, and protect IBM iSeries workloads.

For decades, many industries, including financial services, retail, and supply chain management, have relied on trusted IBMi technology to house mission-critical data on-premises. With the rising costs of software maintenance technology, businesses are looking to cloud alternatives to offer cost-effective solutions without compromising their data protection SLAs.

To address this need, Integrative Systems offer a seamless solution that backs up, recovers, and migrates data on IBMi. The services eliminate expensive mainframe backup hardware instead of using the cloud as a seamless backup target. As customers migrate their IBMi workloads from on-premises environments to the cloud, they can continue using the same trusted data protection from Integrative Systems.

Expanding our services to provide backup, recovery, and migration support for mission-critical IBMi workloads, said Rajesh Rajan, CEO, Integrative Systems. We combined industry-leading best practices to offer the most reliable and affordable IBMi solution available today.

About Integrative Systems

Integrative Systems is a leading company in delivering IBM iSeries AS400 modernization and upgrade services, enabling customers to manage and perform business operations smoothly. Integrative Systems help automate mind-numbing IT tasks and make work easier for clients — so they can gain invaluable insights into their industries. Integrative Systems work across cloud and on-premises environments, leveraging the already used digital tools and procedures. Integrative Systems services are available throughout the globe. For more details you can check the company website as all the services are listed there.

Visit – www.integrativesystems.com