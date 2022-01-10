Club Liberté welcomes Sous Chef Burhan Yilmaz

Mahé, Seychelles, 2022-Jan-10 — /EPR Network/ — Chef Burhan Yilmaz joins the 5 Spices at Club Liberté team bringing over 26 years of kitchen experience to the existing dynamic kitchen team headed up by Executive Chef Nurettin Aydogan.

After learning his craft in his native country of Turkey, Burhan has worked in 5 Star hotels, casinos and resorts in multiple international destinations, including Yas Island in Abu Dhabi and Girne in Northern Cyprus.

One of the highlights of Burhan’s’ career is that he has also worked with Michelin Star Chef Giorgio Diana where his passion and skill for modern cuisine was homed. He has a passion for seafood and is looking forward to using the fresh local produce of the Seychelles in his dishes.

Burhan is bringing his modern cuisine skills to the well-established 5 Spices restaurant located in Club Liberté Casino. Opening in 2019, 5 Spices has become popular for its international fusion dishes and sushi menu’s.

5 Spices Restaurant at Club Liberté Casino