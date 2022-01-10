Cheyenne Lutek Opens Her Clothing Line Labeled Cheyenne Couture

Cheyenne Lutek, the famous social media model, has come up with the idea of opening her clothing line labeled Cheyenne Couture.

Manhattan, NY, USA, 2022-Jan-10 — /EPR Network/ — Cheyenne Lutek, the famous social media model, has come up with the idea of opening her clothing line labeled Cheyenne Couture. This platform will offer women all sorts of clothing options that can make them look more elegant and attractive.

Fashion is something that is the core of survival. In the world today, everyone wants to get the best clothing options that can keep them different from the crowd. So, it becomes the need of time to get the best clothing store. This was also felt by the famous model Cheyenne Lutek. As a result, she came up with the idea of a store that offers beauties with various options in clothing, including bikini lines.

Cheyenne Lutek the Tiktok social media personality @cheyennelutek, who has amassed 1.5 million followers, releases her fashion clothing line labeled Cheyenne Couture, featuring women’s clothing ranging from high fashion and loungewear to swimwear. The main aim behind this idea is to provide more attractive clothing and offer beauty more elegant options that can help them rule the world. She is the fashion icon and is aware of what would make the girls look more glamorous. The store offers winter collections, beach cover-ups and many more. The store also offers sales for its customers so that they can enjoy the dresses at very affordable rates.

You can check out the collection at www.cheyennecouture.com

Cheyenne Lutek is a Los Angeles-based actress who was born and reared in rural southern New Jersey. She travelled to New York at the age of 18 to pursue a modelling and acting career, and she graduated from the New York Film Academy’s acting school. She is a world traveller who speaks fluent Italian and has lived in Italy for the past five years.

MAXIM, Muscle and Fitness, Playboy Esquire, six magazine covers, and numerous additional online and print magazines throughout the world are just a few of her successes. Cheyenne can almost always be found with a book in her hand, and she is ready to publish her first novel, an alternate history novel set in ancient Rome, to add to her love of literature. Cheyenne, who also works as a fitness model, won the 2012 New Jersey State Championship in discus in track and field.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cheyennecoutureofficial

Press & Media Contact:

Cheyenne Couture

Manhattan, NY – USA

+1 202-555-0167

sales@cheyennecouture.com

https://cheyennecouture.com