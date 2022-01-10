Weybridge Assets Edging Toward an Exciting Autumn 2022

Singapore, 2022-Jan-10 — /EPR Network/ — Weybridge Assets (later WA) announces new opening plans for its New York division adjourned to late 2022 due to restrictions related to Covid, according to its CEO and founder Mr. Michael Ford.

WA Offshore has been successfully operating in Singapore since 2010.

Their new North America division will complement the services of their Singapore based headquarters, with its main focus servicing their North American & Canadian corporate and private clients.

Senior trader Daniel Goodbourne from their Singapore HQ with DOP Mr. James Tyler together are concluding WA licensing and the management structure. They will be acquiring local talent and also relocating other established key managers withing the firm. James Tyler has been predominant throughout the last 12 months in establishing a local presence off Wall Street.

“Weathering the Covid restrictions through 2021, there has been some disruption in the time-line of development” said Tyler “and we are now seeking local talent across all departments and trading floors”.

Goodbourne added “Our New York arm will enhance WA global reach across the ocean with a physical presence, and continue our expansion process into new territories. We look forward to exciting times during 2022”.

About Weybridge Assets:

Founded in 2004, Weybridge Assets Inc. is a unique offshore financial services provider embracing responsible finance by offering financial services to its clients in an accountable, transparent and ethical manner, specializing in offshore portfolio management, purchase and sale of financial instruments and corporate finance advice.