London, UK, 2022-Jan-10 — /EPR Network/ — Nothing can make your night—or day—better than sleeping on a fluffy, comfortable bed. It is almost always the key to good, deep sleep. And nothing can make you feel more rested than resting on that sleep-inducing bed.

But not all beds are made equal, some are more comfortable than others. Luckily, there are ways to make your bed more or extra comfy, regardless of the kind of mattress or setup you have right now. From the use of mattress toppers to extra deep fitted sheets, here are some ways you can make your bed extra comfy.

1. Mattress toppers. This is the top trick to make your bed more comfortable. They are basically what the term suggests; extra padding to your existing mattress, so you wouldn't have to replace it if it is already too hard or soft for your liking. A mattress topper can be as soft or hard as you like and can be added to your current mattress at any time.

2. Cleaning. Sometimes, the solution to an uncomfortable bed is as simple as just having it cleaned. Dirt can make you feel itchy and unrested. Of course, if you feel your bed is beyond cleaning, you can use a mattress topper on your old mattress.

3. Comfortable. This can make your bed snugger and warmer. The added volume can make your bed a bit more comfortable.

4. Additional layer. You can also add more layering to your bed by placing quilt or flannel sheets under your comforter. This will make your bed fluffier and softer.

5. Additional pillows. Additional volume can make a bed more appealing—and this can be done quickly with the use of pillows! Just choose the one that fits your sleeping preference and you’re all set.

6. Body pillows. Bigger pillows make for better sleeping aid sometimes, as it produces that warmth and volume other bed add-ons provide.

7. Choice pillowcases. But don’t stop with pillowcases; make your pillows softer with the use of silk pillowcases.

8. Candles and scents. Sometimes, the comfort you get from sleeping can be enhanced by factors not relating to where you are sleeping. Try using scents, essential oils, or scented candles to help aid you sleep faster. Some scents are meant to help make your sleep more comfortable.

9. Oils on your pillows. You can add the essential oils directly to your pillows as well (but make sure your chosen oils are meant for this purpose). That way, you get to sell it immediately.

10. Mood lights. Try sleeping with a bit of light on!

11. Extra deep fitted sheets. These are thicker sheets that can give more than a foot of depth to your bed or mattress topper. Like your usual fabrics, they are available in various materials like and polycotton. You can even use extra deep fitted sheets on top of your mattress toppers for that extra bit of comfort!

