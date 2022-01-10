Sonorisation Holiday Offers All-Inclusive Corporate Event Planning and Rental Services

QC, Canada, 2022-Jan-10 — /EPR Network/ — When it comes to planning the perfect corporate event, then Sonorisation Holiday has more than 35 years of experience delivering the most unique and memorable solutions for all their clients’ needs.

Based at 9416 Bd du Golf Anjou, the company is today a leader in the entertainment industry, hosting events and receptions of all kinds.

Whether for a business convention, a press conference, a fashion show, a movie shoot or a reception, their skilled team offers innovative themes, decors and lighting conducive to creating an atmosphere imbued with magic and wonder.

Sonorisation Holiday also offers high-quality audiovisual equipment rental services to meet the demands of clients. Their stock includes many top brand names, such as Antari, Da-Lite, Epson, JBL, LCG, Panasonic, Pioneer, Samsung and Yamaha.

Their stock includes cables, sound systems and consoles, speakers, lighting, smoke machine, microphones, multimedia equipment and spotlights.

“Our technical teams are courteous, passionate and professional, and dedicated to making any event a memorable one,” commented company President Nathalie Francoeur. “They can take care of every aspect in the preparation of corporate events, so customers can fully focus on enjoying the festivities.”

Entrusting the likes of Sonorisation Holiday for your corporate event has many advantages. Firstly, your employees can concentrate on their usual tasks while all aspects of the event are prepared under one roof – so there’s no need to chase many service providers for one event’s organization.

.

Ms Francoeur said: “The important thing is to define the theme and the objective of the evening, and all these details become our mission to prepare a personalized party that meets a client’s expectations.”

A host of clients has positively reviewed Sonorisation Holiday’s services. In one testimonial, a client commented: “Impeccable service, the owners and staff are perfect. Always there to help us, their hearts are in the right place, and they are good advisers.”

For more information about Sonorisation Holiday’s all-inclusive corporate event planning and rental services, visit their team at 9416 Bd du Golf Anjou, QC H1J 3A1. Opening hours are Monday-Friday 10am to 5pm, and Saturday 10am to 2pm.

Alternatively, call +1-450-629-7497, email info@sonorisationholiday.com, or view their full scope of services at https://sonorisationholiday.com/.