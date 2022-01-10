Prefab Offices Quickly and Affordably Creates Warehouse Office Space

Atlanta, Georgia, 2022-Jan-10 — /EPR Network/ — For expanding companies, growing pains are a necessary evil. An increase in business often requires additional increases in employees, and eventually, all growing companies will need extra office space. Prefabricated warehouse offices allow companies to do just that, create new office space inside their existing facility. Utilizing a panelized wall design, Panel Built, Inc. can design and build unique office systems into a pre-existing environment. Panel Built’s warehouse offices are easily installed with minimal on-site disruption, with the wall panels prefabricated in their specialized modular construction facility.

Further, Panel Built’s warehouse offices are semi-permanent in nature, giving companies much more flexibility for the future. If their space needs change again, and they need more space, the warehouse offices can be added on-to or completely redesigned while reusing the panels of your original building. That way, companies will not lose their initial investment if their needs change in the future. For companies that do not have space on the plant floor for an office, Panel Built offers elevated mezzanine offices to minimize the footprint on the floor below.

Panel Built, Inc. is a modular construction company with over 25 years experience in the industry. Panel Built has completed over 10,000 modular construction jobs all across the United States. Panel Built specializes in modular offices, mezzanines, cleanrooms, guard booths, prefabricated towers, ballistic buildings, and more. Panel Built operates under one mission, “To Solve Our Customers’ Space Needs With Excellence and Great Customer Service.”

For more information, visit: https://www.panelbuilt.com/products/warehouse-offices