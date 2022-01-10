Culture Cooks Announces New Client Acquisition: Packet Prep.

Hyderabad, India, 2022-Jan-10 — /EPR Network/ — Culture Cooks CEO Krishna Mohan Avancha today announced that they felt immense pride and satisfaction announcing Packet Prep as one of their clients. Krishna went on to say that ”Packet Prep, a premier training and placement institute is now one of our clients and we are having immense pleasure in supporting their digital marketing, SEO and brand marketing activities.”

About Packet Prep:

An Edtech Company founded in 2018 by educators and technology innovators with over 2 decades of experience in the field of technology, education, and Business. They are specialized in placement driven training on technologies like Java, Dotnet, Python, and Frontend. Their quality training and delivery has helped thousands of students crack their first job in top multinational companies.

About Culture Cooks:

A digital marketing agency with a flair in ensuring their customers reach the pinnacle of Google Ranks organically and that all of their paid marketing campaigns generate X18 revenue, Founded in 2021 by the best known in the field of marketing, consulting and branding with over 50+ years of marketing, consulting & Branding. They are specialized in google ranking, eradicating issues and enabling organizations reach their organic best ranks.

Why: This partnership is also fundamental to all the new entrants who were looking to join a job as essentially they will be able to get better placement due to their improved rankings and also assist other mid-life crisis individuals who are looking to do a course and rejoin jobs with a new zeal and interest having been laid off in their earlier organizations.