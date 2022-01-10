IOT Solution Companies

UBI Avenue, Singapore, 2022-Jan-10 — /EPR Network/ — IoT development company in Singapore provides IoT development solutions for a wide spectrum of industries and services. Our end-to-end IoT solutions are developed by experienced IoT developers that fully understand systems integration and great user experiences.

Benefits of IOT Development Services

You can find Internet of Things development projects everywhere nowadays, as it is an affordable and advanced technology that is thrusting this fast-growing phenomenon ahead. With the rapid expansion of IoT and people’s idea on how it can benefit them, IoT development has been in full swing these days.

IoT is trying to keep up with the latest technology trends and deliver top-caliber IoT app development solutions. Xsosys IOT services help you narrow down your board choices and help you get the #1 solution for your products and projects basing on connectivity price, type, and stuff.

What is Internet of Things (IoT):

In order to understand and acknowledge IoT entirely, all your devices must be connected to each other, without needing to have into account which company produced the product/service, or which companies are in a business relationship.

To make that happen, you would need a platform where the devices can directly connect. For this reason, some companies have made their personal platforms centered solely around one company – it helps them connect and create closed solutions to solve particular problems

The IoT uses sensors on devices or “things” to create centralised rich data from the environment and then assesses the data to take action. This could be as simple as:

Technically, the IoT is a scalable platform consisting of smart connected devices, ubiquitous wireless connectivity and cloud-based computing. But IoT is not just about hardware, devices and connectivity.

Fundamentally IoT is about transforming the way you do business, whether it’s changing the way you sell or track your product, or improving customer satisfaction through environmental and occupancy data.

IoT is perfectly suited to improving customer experience with its ability to sense an opportunity to help a customer and take that action.

Benefits of the IoT (Internet of Things) :

The key benefits include:

Asset efficiency, driving down costs

Staff productivity and well-being, improving revenue

Creating a rich data asset

Reduction in customer effort, increasing customer satisfaction & revenue

New customer experiences, increasing customer satisfaction & revenue

Intelligence, with data-driven decision making & actions

Accuracy, safety and compliance

Speed to innovate

How Customer Science Helps:

Customer Science helps transform customer service by bringing to life sustainable IoT solutions:

Customer Science is the market specialist at operationalising CX transformation technology that delivers sustainable business benefit, customer satisfaction and a rapid return on investment.

The Customer Science IoT Practice brings rare and proven IoT experience, with our IoT leader who has successfully implemented IoT solutions in Singapore. Our IoT leader will bring together a unique solution drawing on a team of subject matter experts. Xsosys deliver the full range of IoT consultancy services and are also able to provide turn-key IoT solutions for companies (Service & Product).

Xsosys have experienced IoT team, comprising expertise from consulting, operational management, project management and developers. Our Singapore based team has completed all projects to our client satisfaction. We keep projects simple, reducing layers of bureaucracy. This enables you to have regular conversations with the actual team working on your project, ensuring the service is rapid, nimble and effective.

Who benefits from IoT:

Xsosys focus is to improve customer service by leveraging IoT services. While all industries benefit from the IoT, the ones that are expected to benefit the most include:

B2B and Consumer service providers

Government

Retail

Manufacturing, Logistics & Supply Chain

Healthcare

Education

Hospitality

Facilities