Univer Phone Offers The Best Repair Services for Apple and Phone Smartphones

Montreal, Quebec, 2022-Jan-10 — /EPR Network/ —Having a smartphone that doesn’t work can be very frustrating, particularly if you need it for work or, in general, family life situations. With Univer Phone on your side, they can get you connected usually within a matter of minutes.

The team behind Univer Phone are the foremost repair experts for popular Apple iPhones and Samsung smartphone models in Montreal. Their Mont-Royal Ave W hub offers the best service in terms of quality, price, and customer satisfaction.

They are also called on to repair cellphones, tablets, iPads, and a host of other branded phones, including One Plus, Xiaomi, HTC, Blackberry, and Sony.

As part of their service guarantees, their qualified staff offer free diagnosis, service within 30 minutes for around 95% of all devices, and 90 days warranty on parts and labor.

Among the most popular repairs on Samsung phones they perform are the battery, broken screen, glass & LCD issues, and the charging port.

A battery problem is quite common with Samsung models, and cellular autonomy can become a real ordeal on a daily basis, but Univer Phone’s professionals can take care of replacing the battery.

It is also possible you may have problems with the charging connector. If the touch screen is broken, they can also replace it. For any other form of problem with your Samsung phone, they’ll be more than happy to look and find a solution.

Their staff are also adept at handling issues around the Apple iPhone range and will offer a rapid solution to any problem. They also have the parts at their disposal to replace the vast majority of repairs.

Univer Phone’s services have been widely acclaimed by their clients with positive testimonials,

Jordan Dupuis of Plateau commented: “It was the first time that I bought a used cell phone in a store and I was very apprehensive at first. I got a good price for my device. I also had a problem with the battery of my new cell phone and with the microphone and they automatically took over and fixed my cell phone.”

“Excellent service, fair price and very friendly repair guy. I must recommend this shop for any sort of repair,” added Montreal resident Sarah Kadou.

For more information about Univer Phone’s excellent services, visit their base at 103 Mont-Royal Ave W, where they are open Mon-Fri 10am to 7pm, and Sat-Sun 10am to 5pm. You can also call them on +1 438-336-8603, email: info@univerphone.com or view their full scope of services on their website https://univerphone.com/.