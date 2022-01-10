2022 Treasure Coast Ribs and Wings Festival Returns March 18-20

Ft Pierce, FL, 2022-Jan-10 — /EPR Network/ — BBQ, Ribs, wings and music lovers won’t want to miss the Treasure Coast Ribs and Wings Festival on March 18-20 on Hutchinson Island. The Treasure Coast Ribs and Wings Festival offers a three-day weekend of family friendly adventure at the beautiful riverfront Causeway Cove Marina at 601 Seaway Drive on Hutchinson Island in Ft Pierce, Florida.

 

Pitmasters from numerous establishments will be serving up their best BBQ, ribs and wings generous selection of beers will be on site to quench your thirst

 

Rounding out this family- oriented event, live music will entertain on two stages with ten local bands playing on The Indian River Stage featuring Treasure Coast Homegrown Music. A list of musicians and times will be listed on our website.

 

Vendors will offer unique merchandise and services, artists and craftsmen will display and sell their original works, kids will enjoy rides and a kid’s zone just for them, and local businesses and nonprofit organizations will provide information on services available.

 

Speaking on the location, event promoter Larry Burdgick said, “The Causeway Cove Marina is the perfect venue since its right in the heart of The Treasure Coast. It offers the space we need along with plenty of great parking for our guests.” The Causeway Cove Marina is located at 601 Seaway Dr, Ft Pierce, Florida. The Treasure Coast Ribs and Wings Festival on Hutchinson Island is easily accessible from I-95 and the Florida Turnpike.

 

Although delicious BBQ Ribs & Wings will be the highlight of this festival, beer, wine, and drinks will also be available at a full-service bar to quench the thirst of patrons enjoying food, live music, rides and fun.

 

Admission is $7.00 and Children 12 and under are free.  Visit The Treasure Coast Ribs and Wings Festival website www.TreasureCoastRibsWingsFestival.com for more information, discount tickets, vendor applications and specific driving directions.  Contact under the Sun Promotions, Inc. at 772-696-2350.

 

