Planning To Give Your Property A Refresh? Here Are 7 Exterior Design Trends To Inspire You

London, UK, 2022-Jan-10 — /EPR Network/ — Your facade and exterior cladding can make or break other people’s impressions of your property. If you think it’s time to tap facade and cladding contractors London to help improve the appeal of your home or building, here are the top exterior design trends that you don’t want to miss out on.

Minimalism. You don’t have to embellish your exterior with intricate columns and beams just to create an impressive curb appeal. Especially in the past years, more and more property owners have been taking a minimalist approach to designing their facade. No complicated finishes or any unnecessary design elements are present — only clear, laconic, and often symmetrical lines that give your property a sleek, modern appeal.

Classic comeback. On the other side of the spectrum, there’s a populace of property owners who are into classic exterior designs (i.e. Clients who want their house or building to exude more grandiose or those who plan to renovate an old structure). Large stucco mouldings and balustrades with beautiful carvings are some of the common elements of this trend.

Natural palette. If you ask facade contractors London which exterior design trend is popular among clients, the use of natural colours will surely be mentioned. The various shades of gray, blue, green, and brown are widely used in facades and cladding because of their versatility. They can complement different exterior looks — whether you’re aiming for a minimalist design or a more classic-leaning one.

Contrasting facade colours and bright accents. If you want to be bolder when giving your exterior an update, this is the bandwagon that you should jump on. Instead of using neutral shades, you can opt for bright yellow or pastel hues to help your property stand out.

Loft-style aesthetics. Exteriors that feature plastered walls and decorative bricks, metal, or wood are considered spaces that bear the popular loft-style aesthetics. A quick browse on Instagram and Pinterest will give you access to many users taking pride in their facade with this aesthetic. This trend also often has sheet copper or other similar-looking material for the garage door.

More windows. Facade contractors London don’t just deliver outputs that boost aesthetics. They also care about helping clients make their buildings more energy-efficient. If you want to benefit from this, it’s recommended to equip your exterior with large panoramic windows. These windows will help bring in more natural light to your space while giving you a great view of the outdoors.

Biophilic wood design. A huge chunk of carbon dioxide emissions can be attributed to construction processes — about 39%. To curb this figure, architects, facade and cladding contractors, and other construction personnel support the burgeoning biophilic design trend. This movement focuses on the use of wood as the main material for living spaces.

Revamp Your Property's Exterior With Expert Facade And Cladding Services

