Two Not So Secret Elements To A Goodnight’s Rest: Egyptian Cotton Bedding and Goose Down Duvets

London, UK, 2022-Jan-10 — /EPR Network/ — There are many ways and methods you can employ to make your sleep more comfortable. You can add mattress toppers to your bed, you can use more pillows, and you can even light up some candles and essential oils to aid in your sleep. But perhaps the most common way to enhance your sleep on your bed is by improving your bed linen.

Bed linen can influence and change the quality of your sleep. Beddings can make one’s bed softer and warmer—and hence, more comfortable—due to their soft, breathable fabric. It provides additional volume as well, so it can alter your bed’s quality specifically to your liking. Two of the more popular beddings available are the Egyptian cotton bedding and the goose down Duvets.

Added luxury and comfortable

Cotton linens are quite common, and there are a number of materials usually used for this. Egyptian cotton is, in general, considered as the best among the cotton linens and materials available, for the simple reason that they are the softest. While other cotton materials such as Pima and Upland cotton are also soft, Egyptian cotton is known for its high quality. Hence, Egyptian cotton bedding is considered not only the most comfortable but also luxurious.

This is because Egyptian cotton has longer, more durable fibres, due to where this kind of cotton is produced. The longer fibre makes it softer and more durable, which helps you have a better sleeping experience. And because Egyptian cotton bedding is made more from durable material, it is a more cost-efficient purchase over other cotton-based beddings.

A fluffier experience

A goose down duvet, meanwhile, is made from down, a material found in animals like ducks and geese. Down is the layer of insulation under a duck or goose’s plumage. Hence, it is a good material to provide your duvet with insulation. Goose down duvet is also fluffier and more durable because of it, making it a better option compared to other comforters made with different materials. Specifically, it is better than comforters that use feathers. While feathers can provide enough fluff to pillows, for instance, they aren’t dense enough to have the ability to insulate thoroughly. Geese are also generally larger than ducks, so a cluster of goose down is better than duck down. Goose down is used on pillows too, a testament to its quality.

And how can an Egyptian cotton bedding and a goose down duvet make for a more comfortable sleep? They can add warmth, depth, and softness to your current mattress. Many think that the only solution to an underperforming mattress is an instant replacement. While this remains true, there are several sleeping accompaniments you can use to make getting those Z’s an easier experience for you.

Looking for a more comfortable sleeping time? Check out Bedlinen Direct to see the available Egyptian cotton linen and goose down duvet that can enhance your bed in an instant. There is no need to suffer if you are no longer comfortable with your bed; use these linens and duvets to achieve the quality sleep you deserve.