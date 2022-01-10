The Riboflavin Kinase Market Will Be Witnessing Rapid Growth Due To The Increasing Demand For Processed Food

Riboflavin Kinase is a vitamin that is needed for growth and overall good health. It helps the body break down carbohydrates, proteins and fats to produce energy, and it allows oxygen to be used by the body. In enzymology, Riboflavin Kinase is an enzyme that works as catalysis for ATP. Riboflavin is known as Vitamin B2 and is converted into flavin mononucleotide (FMN) and flavin adenine dinucleotide (FAD) by riboflavin kinase and FMN adenylyltransferase, respectively.

Riboflavin Kinase Market: Key Players

DSM

BASF

DESANO

NB Group

Hubei Guangji Pharmaceutical

Ningxia Qiyuan Pharma

Hebei Shengxue Dacheng

Xinfa Pharmaceutical

Hengo

are amongst the prominent players in the Riboflavin kinase market across the world.

Segmentation Analysis of Riboflavin Kinase Market:

The global Riboflavin Kinase Market is segmented into five categories: Product grade, source, application, form and region.

On the basis of product grade, the Riboflavin Kinase market has been segmented as follows:

Feed grade

Food grade

Pharma grade

Supplement grade

On the basis of source, the Riboflavin Kinase market has been segmented as follows:

Eggs

Organ meats (kidney, liver)

Dairy products (milk, butter)

Green vegetables

Grains and cereals

Bacteria (Brevibacterium ammoniagenes)

On the basis of end-use/ application, the Riboflavin Kinase market has been segmented as follows:

Food additives

Animal feeding

Pharmaceutical

Health supplements

Cosmetic & personal use

On the basis of product form, Riboflavin Kinase market has been segmented as follows:

Liquid form

Powder form

On the basis of geographic regions, the Riboflavin Kinase market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Riboflavin Kinase Market: Drivers, Opportunities and Trend analysis

The decline in the use of Riboflavin Kinase sources like dairy products, green vegetables, nuts and wild rice amongst young people give a hike in the demand for Riboflavin Kinase supplement. It acts as metabolic boosters helps to promote good health. It plays an important role in energy metabolism, and for the metabolism of fats, ketone bodies, carbohydrates, and proteins.

Deficiency of Riboflavin Kinase can cause anemia, sore throat, mouth or lip sores, and inflammation of the skin and swelling of soft tissue in the mouth. These symptoms can show up after just a few days of deficiency. Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) is also important for eye health. According to the University of Michigan, this vitamin is needed to protect glutathione, which is an important antioxidant in the eye.

The U.S. National Library of Medicine (NLM) reports that eating a diet rich in riboflavin kinase can lower the risk of developing cataracts. Taking supplements containing riboflavin Kinase may also help prevent cataracts.

The Riboflavin kinase market is operated by the demand for Riboflavin Kinase charged supplements and their multipurpose uses. Riboflavin Kinase is highly consumed with medicines because of the increased vitamin deficiency found in most adults and toddlers.

Riboflavin Kinase plays an important role in animal feeding industries as a growth promoter. As riboflavin kinase has high collagen content so it is also used to nourish the skin and hair, due to which it is highly used in cosmetic products. . In addition, uses Riboflavin Kinase or vitamin B2 reduces the risk of preeclampsia during pregnancy. This factor also generates a demand for Riboflavin Kinase and helps the market to grow.

Riboflavin Kinase Market: Regional Outlook

Based on regional segmentation, the report “Riboflavin Kinase Market” takes into account six prominent regions including North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania and Middle East & Africa.

North America has maintained the leading place in the riboflavin Kinase market, owing to the fastest urbanization & industrialization, product development & technological innovations. In addition, it is also found that increasing the health awareness among people, the rise in per-capita income in North America and the multipurpose uses of Riboflavin Kinase is the dominant key factor which boosts the growth of the riboflavin kinase market in the US market.

The increment in vitamin deficiency in natural Western diets is higher, especially in senior adults. Dairy products like milk and butter are the prominent source of Vitamin B2 and these products are very rare in the North American food markets, which is more likely to give a positive impact on the overall need of the Riboflavin Kinase market.

The Asia-Pacific region is witnessed to have the fastest-growing market of riboflavin kinase and is also expected to have a high demand from the consumer end during the forecasting period.

