Offshore Pipeline Market To Witness Growth Acceleration During 2021-2031

Offshore Pipeline Market Overview

In the oil & gas industry, offshore pipelines are used to transport crude & refined petroleum products from source to destination, which are separated by distance, physically. Offshore pipeline is considered as the most economical mode of transportation and oil & gas price recovery is positive for the industry, particularly when combined with lower costs for equipment, engineering and services. Deepwater activity continues to be more attractive than onshore shale while costs continue to tumble in the offshore oil & gas supply chain, which creates the positive outlook for the global offshore pipeline market in the near future.

Offshore Pipeline Market Dynamics

The offshore pipeline market is highly competitive in nature and is one of the least transparent markets in oil & gas sector. Increase in demand for cost-effective transportation method for oil & gas is one of the significant factors, which is likely to boost the demand for offshore pipeline in the global oil & gas sector during the forecast period.

Increase in the demand for crude oil & natural gas along with economical, reliable & safe connectivity are the major factors driving the growth of the global offshore pipeline market. Due to the rise in government regulations & compliances, offshore pipeline market players are investing a huge amount in the offshore pipeline infrastructure.

Based on material type, the market is segmented as

carbon steel

alloy steel

stainless steel

composites

specialty plastics

duplex

In terms of diameter, global offshore pipeline market is segmented into below 16 inches, 16 – 20 inches, 20 – 24 inches and above 24 inches.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East Africa

