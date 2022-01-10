Tape On Reel Feeder Market Is Projected To Grow At USD 79.90 Billion with CAGR Of 5.7% During 2031

Tape on Reel Feeder is a device that is used for applying the adhesive material on the reels. An adhesive component that is supplied on a reel, can be transported- position accurate and process-reliable. Tape-On Reel Feeder device is loaded with the reel which is placed onto a reel-reception that is equipped with a brake. The feeder system allows the assembly automation of both single-sided and double-sided adhesive components, which are frequently used as a sealant.

Major factors driving the Tape on reel feeder market are the demand for lightweight automotive vehicles and increasing demand from packaging and pharmaceutical industries.

Segmentation Analysis of Tape on reel feeder Market

The global Tape on reel feeder market is bifurcated into four major segments: Configuration of the adhesive material, end-use, technology, category, Tape width, the thickness of the tape, backing material and geographic region.

On the basis of Configuration of the adhesive material Tape on reel feeder market has been segmented as follows:

Single-sided

Double-sided

Single-sided tapes can be utilized to replace the conventional mechanical joints, for example, bolts, rivets and welds, as they allow a superior finish with a similar amount of strength. The single-sided tape can be used for surface protection, electrical joints, fixing and filling purposes, and other applications.

Double-sided taps can be utilized for having an invisible bond. The double-sided tapes are mostly suitable for the flat surfaces.

On the basis of end-use, Tape on reel feeder market has been segmented as follows:

Food & Packaging industry

Automotive industry

Transportation agencies

Pharmaceutical

Individual use

Commercial purpose

Electrical appliances

Based upon the application, different types of adhesive tapes are being utilized by the industries. This will lead to the demand for Tape on reel Feeder.

On the basis of technology used for adhesive material the tape on reel feeder market is segmented as follows:

Solvent-based

Hot- melted based

Water-based

On the basis of the category of the tape, the tape on reel feeder market is segmented as follows:

Commodity adhesive tapes

Specialty adhesive tapes

On the basis of the tape width, the Tape on Reel feeder market has been segmented as follows:

76mm

200mm

400mm

On the basis of the thickness of the tap, the Tape on Reel Feeder has been segmented as follows:

0.10 mm

0.30mm

0.40mm

76mm (double-sided tape)

On the basis of base material (backing material), the Tape on Reel Feeder market has been segmented as follows:

Polypropylene (PP)

Paper

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Others {Foam, Cloth, Metal, Polyamide, Polyethylene Terephthalate(PET)

On the basis of geographic regions, Tape on reel feeder market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

Asia pacific

Middle East & Africa

Oceania

Tape on reel feeder: Key players

Being a moderately fragmented market, players have a dominant presence across the globe.

DEPRAG

SMTnet

Capling

JUKI

CNSMT

V-TEK International

NU-WAY Electronics

ESE

WIKIWAND

Maximintegrated

Sparkfun electronics

AATEC limited etc.

are amongst the prominent players in Tape on reel feeder market.

Because the Tape on Reel Feeder market is moderately fragmented so to sustain a dominant position in the globe the companies may enter into new industries or companies can follow the inorganic growth strategy through merges, partnership and collaboration.

Tape on Reel Feeder Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific region has a huge adhesive tapes market so the Tape on Reel feeder Market is also been estimated to be the fastest-growing market in the course of the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is witnessing the developments in electrical &electronics, Pharmaceutical and automotive industries.

The adhesive tapes market in arising economies, like China, India, Brazil, South Africa, and Indonesia, is relied upon to observe critical development while more created markets like the US, Germany, Japan, and the UK, will observe moderate or no development during the forecast period. China is predicted to be a prominent contributor leading by the high demand from the end-users. The Asia Pacific region has the highest chances of the dominance of the Tape on Reel Feeder market across the globe with significant demand from the countries like India and China.

Why choose Fact.MR?

