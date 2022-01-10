Growing Incidences of Theft of Expensive Products from Hotels Propelling the Demand for in Room Safes Market

Increase in number of incidences of damage of crucial products and theft of expensive products from hotel rooms has increased the concerns towards luggage safety in hotel rooms. Usually stealing of luggage or any expensive product from hotel rooms is not common in three star and five star hotels. Stealing of luggage and expensive product from low grade hotel has become a common issue for travellers, due to less safety and security in hotels.

In Room Safes Market: Segmentation

The in room safes market is bifurcated into seven key segments which are classified as in room safes type, lock types, types of protection offering, based on mechanism type, by application type, types of end users & types of sales channels.

Based on in room safes type, in room safes market is segmented into:

Wooden Safes

Iron Safes

Aluminium Safes.

Based on in room safes lock type, in room safes market is segmented into:

Manual Lock

Electronic Password Lock

Steel Password Lock

Based on types of protection offering in room safes, in room safes market is segmented into:

Fire Protected Safes

Depository Protected Safes

Gun Safes

Others

Based on in room safes mechanism type, in room safes market is segmented into:

Digital Mechanism

Mechanical Mechanism

Based on end user type, in room safes market is segmented into:

Hotel Owners

Residential Purpose

Offices

Banks

Based on sales channel type, in room safes market is segmented into:

Direct sale

E-commerce websites

Retail store

Distributors

Others

How Key Players are competing in In Room Safes Market?

Some of the prominent manufacturers of in room safes are

Global Safe Corporation

Indel B

CONFORTI

Gunnebo AB

ARREGUI

ASSA ABLOY Hospitality (Formerly VingCard Elsafe)

JVD

Godrej

FAS

Dometic Hotel Equipment

Itec

VITRIFRIGO

Minibar Systems

TECHNOMAX

POITOUX and STOCKINGER BESPOKE SAFES.

Most of these companies are offering in room safes globally. Most of the manufacturers are offering electronic password based in room safes in Europe, North America and East Asia, which help to ensure more safety to the customer belongings. Companies are continuously doing research and development to make in room safes more secure and highly advanced technology. For instance, only few companies are providing artificial intelligence based safes, while rest are trying to implement this in their product lines.

How Covid-19 Outbreak Affected the Sales of In Room Safes Machine

With the implementation of lockdown at global level response to Covid-19 pandemic, industries are badly affected globally, due to halt in business activities by government to avoid the spread of Covid-19 virus. Manufacture industry and tourism and hotel industry are the badly affected sector globally. This has impacted the market growth of in room safes, as most of the manufacturers are from North America, Europe & East Asia regions companies faced issues in transporting their product to other regions due to Covid-19 restrictions. Complete shutdown of hotel and tourism industry has affected the previous orders placed by them, hotel owners cancelled their orders, due to huge loss.

Post lockdown companies are facing issues in procurement of raw materials including steel, iron and aluminium, due to high demand and less supply from raw material manufacturers. Shortage in procurement of raw material has forced the companies to look for other alternative. However, even after huge drop in supply of in room safes during the pandemic times, the growth of market is expected to reach back to normalcy very soon.

Promising Growth Prospects for Electronic Password Lock in Room Safes Market

Currently, the manual lock based in room safes holds the highest share in the in room safes market. As compared to electronic password in room safes, manual lock based in room safe are easy to use for the users and price of manual in room safes are less as compared to electronic password based in room safes.

However, the market of electronic password-based in room safes is expected to grow in future, due to the advancement in electronic locks. Electronic password based safes are highly protected, and if someone tries to break it, it directly starts alarm system and it will notify emergency alert to the owner. Electronic password base in room safes also decreases the chances of stealing files and expensive things from inside the safes.

