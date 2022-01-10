Digitalization in Various Sectors Has Also Impacted the Growth of the Server Station: Fact.MR

Server station market has grown significantly in past few years with the continuous surge in digitization. Information & Technology sector makes an essential contribution to economic development and growth of a country. With the growing Information & Technology sector demand for maintaining company entire system, work process and storing data in office has also increased, leading to the growth of server station demand significantly. The use of server station in both small and medium enterprises to big multinational companies have increased at a significant pace in the recent pace. Digitalization in various sectors has also impacted the growth of server station market.

Server Station Market: Segmentation

The server station market are used in various way from storing data to providing access to employee. The server station market is bifurcated into six major segment which are classifies as, end user size, by type of operating system, server class, server type, sales channels and end user.

Based on end user size, server station market segmented into:

• Micro enterprises

• Small Enterprises

• Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Base on by operating system type, server station market segmented into:

• Linux operating system

• UNIX operating system

• Windows

• Other Operating Systems (i5/OS,z/OS)

Based on server class type, server station market segmented into:

• High end server

• Mid-range server

• Volume server

Based on server type, server station market segmented into:

• Blade server

• Multi node server

• Tower server

• Rack optimized server

Based on sale channel, server station market segmented into:

• Resellers sale

• Direct sale

Based on end user type, server station market segmented into:

• Information & Technology companies

• Telecom companies

• BFSI

• Manufacturing companies

• Retails

• Healthcare

• Media and entertainment

• Others

After reading the Server station market growth report, readers can:

• Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the growth of the global market.

• Analyze key regions holding significant share of the total market revenue.

• Study the growth outlook of the global market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.

• Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use on the market growth.

• Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each market player

How Key Players are competing in Server Station Market?

Some of the prominent server station players are Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Dell Technologies Inc., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd, Oracle Corporation, NEC Corporation, Unisys Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd, Hitachi Ltd, Toshiba Corporation, Inspur Technologies Co. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Favorable government policies for IT companies reduce the barriers to operate in international market. This also helps countries to creating highly advanced network eco system. As, a result companies like Dell corporation and Oracle Corporation are investing huge amount of money in developing country like India.

What is the Regional Standpoint in Server Station Market?

Globally, North America and East Asian countries are the key revenue generator in server station market. However the market share of developing countries including India, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Philippines, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and Mexico have been increasing, due to their continuous boom in digitization in these countries. For instance, government of India has backed various small scale Information & Technology startups under its digital India initiative.

Apart from digital India initiative various states in India has planned to invites multinational companies to setup Information & Technology Industries in states. Server station market in South Asia & Oceania has been rapidly growing as compared to other regions, due to increase in adaptation in advancement of technologies including artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and Big Data across various end user industries, thus increasing the growth of server stations in these regions.

