Oxy-fuel Torches Market Has Witnessed Huge Demand In Past And Expected To Further Grow In Forecast Period 2031

As per the recent research report published by Fact.MR, the global Oxy-Fuel Torches Market Sales is on course to achieve a highly eye-catching growth during 2021- 2031.

Oxy-fuel torch is an equipment that is generally used for cutting ferrous metals or the metals that contains iron. Oxy-fuel torches are not preferably used in the cutting of cast iron, aluminum or stainless steel.

The oxy-fuel torches offer process flexibility as it performs cut, braze, weld, solder, gouge and heat. The availability of oxy-fuel torches in different length benefit the operator as it keeps in away from the heat, slag and flames formed while cutting and thus it ensures operational safety. In oxy-fuel torches, the oxygen is used as a primary source of energy and oxygen combined with other gases enables the cutting and wielding process. A separate supply tube is incorporated to supply additional oxygen necessary for the cutting process.

To gain a deep understanding of the competitive landscape in the global Oxy-Fuel Torches market better, the Survey report covers the profile of the following top players:

The Oxy-fuel Torches market appears to be fragmented and several small players in the market command a minuscule share in the market. The key players in the oxy-fuel torches market are

  • American Welding & Gas
  • Hypertherm
  • Miller Electric Mfg. LLC
  • The Lincoln Electric Company
  • ESAB
  • Harris Products Group
  • Grainger Inc
  • IHT Automation
  • DAVCO Group
  • ITW
  • Koike Aronson Inc.
  • Colfax
  • The Eastwood Company.
  • American Torch Tip Company
  • Quality Components Co. Inc. etc.

The key players in the oxy-fuel torches market offer solution-focused product and gives at most importance to the wielding safety. The players in Oxy-fuel Torches market are widening the customer base through market development.

Market dynamics :-

A welding torch is used to weld metals in oxy-fuel welding, and a torch is used to heat metal to its kindling temperature in oxy-fuel cutting. Metals are welded by using a welding torch in the oxy-fuel welding and cutting process.

The torch is used to heat the metal to its kindling temperature. Cut quality, preheating times, and metal thicknesses can all be affected by the type of fuel gas used when using oxy-fuel torches. Natural gas, propylene, acetylene and propene are the commonly used gases along with oxygen. The combination of gases to be used depends on the application and the requirement of the user.

The growth of oxy-fuel torches is primarily influenced by the use of the oxy-fuel welding method in various industries. The oxy-fuel cutting/wielding has an advantage over other methods as these can be used for cutting and welding numerous materials. The oxy-fuel cutting ad wielding machines are less expensive which make it a lucrative option for small wielding shops to use it.

There are attachments that are available in the market which can be attached to the oxy-fuel torch to make the cut through different shapes and sizes thus ensuring precise cutting and welding. Radius circle guide, radius guide and bevel guide are some of the attachments that can be used to make the best use of the oxy-fuel torches in cutting and welding equipment.

The business pattern of each player has been elaborately discussed in the Oxy-Fuel Torches Demand report. This includes innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and others.

Besides this, the Oxy-Fuel Torches Market Size report also encompasses the possible threats and possible growth opportunities that the Key players may face during the forecast period.

The Sales study on the Oxy-Fuel Torches market offers a scrutiny of the demand and consumption volumes, factors affecting these, and share and size of the various end-use segments.

The Oxy-Fuel Torches Demand study has identified the segments that are expected to contribute major shares to the revenues.

Oxy-Fuel Torches: Segmentation

The Oxy-fuel Torches market can be segmented into three categories based on components, application and regions.

On the basis of Components, the Oxy-fuel Torches market can be classified into:

  • Pressure regulator
  • Cutting oxygen valve lever
  • Fuel Gas valve
  • Heating oxygen Valve

On the basis of Application, the Oxy-fuel Torches market can be classified into:

  • Energy & utilities
  • Aerospace
  • Transportation
  • Metal fabrication
  • Maintenance and repair
  • Automotive
  • Agriculture
  • Military
  • Railroad and Ancillary Equipment

On the basis of region, the Oxy-fuel Torches market can be classified into:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia and Oceania
  • The Middle East and Africa     

The Oxy-Fuel Torches Market: Regional Impact

The global Oxy-fuel Torches market seems positive due to the applicability of the machine in almost all industries and sector. Based on the regional split, the report “Oxy-fuel Torches” takes into account six prominent regions including North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania and Middle East & Africa. Most of the market share is bagged by the companies operating in the Asia Pacific due to the availability of raw material in this region.

After the Asia Pacific, Europe and North America are the most important regions for the Oxy-fuel Torches market, accounting for more than 47% of global manufacturing output. The competition in Asia Pacific oxy-fuel torches market has intensifies as there are number of regional players entering into the market.

North American and European markets have matured as a result of high levels of automation and stringent rules and regulations. Due to increased demand in the automobile, industrial, and construction sectors, Asia Pacific oxy-fuel torch market is expected to expand significantly.

In the forecast period, the penetration of key players in developed countries will increase the demand for Oxy-fuel Torches due to the availability of low-cost labour and low-cost raw materials.

East Asia is expected to take a strong position in the Oxy-fuel Torches market in the coming years as a result of the rising population, which will unavoidably increase demand in the construction sector, as well as government infrastructure spending.

As a result, demand for Oxy-fuel torches is expected to rise over the forecast period. A further reason for the escalating demand in the region with the resurgence of automobile industries in China, Japan and South Korea.

Whereas Middle East Africa and Latin America will experience a robust increase in the demand of the oxy-fuel torches market with substantial growth in the construction and automobile industry.

