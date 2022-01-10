Kathmandu, Nepal, 2022-Jan-10 — /EPR Network/ — Manaslu trekking Nepal is one of the best off-the-beaten-path treks in Nepal known for its solidarity and untouched natural beauty. Manaslu Circuit trek is an exotic off-the-beaten trail that lets you explore the pristine region of Nepal. It is considered to be a moderate level trekking with cultural, historical and natural tours and a maximum elevation of 5160m at Larkya La Pass. The total length of the Manaslu Circuit trekking is around 177 kilometers. The entire route is adorned with the perfect views of the snow-clad mountains, unique combination of rich cultural heritages and adventure amidst vantage points with incomparable beauty and rare bio-diversity. Toshio Imanishi and Gyalzen Norbu who were members of a Japanese excursion climbed first time on Manaslu on 9 May 1959. The Manaslu Mountain Trail Race is the most adventurous yearly trail race head amidst the mountains in Manaslu region. Runners from around the world gather in Manaslu every year to participate and enjoy the magnificent beauty accompanying them throughout the race.

You can see the influences of Tibetan Buddhism in various places along this trek. The scattered settlement of Nuri people in the Tibetan border and their culture is one of the major things to explore during the trek. Tibetan Buddhism inspired culture and fascinating festivals is one of the unforgettable things to experience in the Manaslu region. The jaw-dropping natural beauty of forests, rivers, waterfalls and flora and fauna of the Manaslu region. As Manaslu trekking Nepal the adventure starts through the lush green lower hills inhabited by Indo-Aryan Hindus. Then the middle hills by the Tibetan-Burmese, Magar, Gurung and Tamang people on the Budhi Gandaki River.

Manaslu Circuit Trekking trail passes through several farmlands, bamboo, rhododendron, oak, and pine forests. From lush tropical in lower lands to the scattered alpine up the altitude, your get to cherish everything that the biodiversity of this region has to offer. Manaslu trekking Nepal offers the right combination of rich social legacy, unexcelled degree pleasant heavenliness, and furthermore the interesting Tibetan social order with its wealthy mountain natural different qualities.

Kathmandu/ Manaslu/ Tsum Valley

Manaslu and Tsum Valley Trekking

16 Days 1700

Kathmandu/ Manasalu/ Larkey Pass

Manaslu Circuit Trekking

14 days 1400

Nepal/Manaslu Region

Manaslu Circuit Trekking

2 Days 1330