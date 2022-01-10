Sales of Fired Heaters Set to Rise with Concentrated Investment by Market Players – Fact.MR Study

250 Pages Fired Heaters Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Fired Heaters market.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Fired Heaters, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Fired Heaters Market.

Key Strategies Implemented by Fired Heaters Market Players

The global fired heaters market is characterized by a mix of consolidation of high-end solutions, and fragmentation of low end products. The top five companies collectively account for leading shares of the fired heaters market. Product innovation, development of industry-specific solutions, and expansion in proliferating regional markets, are some of the key growth strategies of leading players in the fired heaters market.

Investment into new product developments by fired heater manufacturing giants have witnessed a marked rise in the recent past, owing to the expanding application scope of fired heaters. These players are also focusing on discovering new materials and innovations in processes, to save on cost while focusing on sustainability.

Process-specific development of fired heaters is another key focus area of the market players that has gained emphasis recently, in line with growing number of contracts between manufacturers and end users for delivering customized, tailor-made solutions, which has further led to widening application scope of the fired heaters as a consequence.

Fired Heaters Market – Key Restraints

Manufacturers of fired heaters are expected to adhere to certain regulatory standards imposed by international regulatory bodies. The regulations pertaining to material used for lining fired heaters are most crucial, making manufacturers to fetch for sustainable alternatives.

The complex and large profile of fired heaters make it essential for professional installation, resulting in additional costs to the end users. In addition, the relatively greater maintenance costs add to the expenses of fired heater deployments, which in turn continues to hinder adoption of fired heaters.

Attractiveness of East Asia for Fired Heater Manufacturers Endures

According to the study, East Asia will continue to remain the most attractive market for fired heaters, with sales estimated to account for nearly 25% sales in 2019. China continues to remain an attractive market for fired heater manufacturers, and accounts for over 70% sales in East Asia. As China is home to numerous chemical and petrochemical process equipment facilities, the market players continue to focus on strengthening their distribution and optimizing the supply chain to leverage the growth potential in the country.

South Asia will also remain lucrative for fired heater manufacturers, and the study opines that sales in the region will grow at a relative faster rate than those in East Asia in the foreseeable future. This can be significantly attributed to the lucrativeness of key countries such as India, where manufacturing and production facilities of chemical & petrochemical products & equipment are likely to grow in the upcoming years. The opportune potential of East Asian and South Asian markets has traditionally been strong for players in the fired heaters market, and the status-quo is expected to prevail in the near future, as more manufacturers invest into erecting manufacturing facilities in the region to cater growing demand.

