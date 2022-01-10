Awareness About Hygiene And Personal Care Has Increased Demand For Anti-Microbial Filter Market

Anti-Microbial Filter Market: Overview

Anti-microbial filter the type of filtration system for both air and liquid. The utilization of anti-microbial filter can be seen in the lab from pharmaceuticals to air conditioners in the home. These filter aid in the avoidance of minute particles present in air or water.

An anti-microbial filter can be utilized from commercial, industrial and residential sectors. The implementation of anti-microbial filter trapped microorganisms such as moulds, yeast, fungus and bacteria. The increase in awareness about hygiene and personal care has increased the demand for the anti-microbial filter market.

Anti-Microbial Filter Market: Key Player

The anti-microbial filter market is having idealistic growth. The leading manufacturers for the anti-microbial filter market are

Freudenberg

Evoqua Water Technologies

Drager

A-M System

Mann + Hummel

Pharma System AB

Armstrong Medical.

Manufacturers are diversifying their product by the addition of new technologies for example by the utilization of Nano fibre technology. The increased utilization of anti-microbial filter in different industries such as construction and food & beverage has increased the demand historically.

Many manufacturers such as Mann + Hummel have developed a two-stage filter named “Entaron HD” which is smaller in size and provide easy installation in compact spaces. Manufacturers are also targeting the development of low-cost filter for easy availability and wider usability of the anti-microbial filter.

Important factors that contribute to increasing the demand for the anti-microbial filter market are the compact size of the filter, cost-effective, life cycle and reusability. Owing to the aforementioned factors, manufacturers across the domains are adopting anti-microbial filter to manufacture effective devices. This is set to affect the overall supply and demand dynamics of the anti-microbial filter market.

Anti-Microbial Filter Market: COVID-19 Impact Insights.

The impact of COVID-19 on the anti-microbial filter market was astounding and unprecedented. Due to forced lockdowns and full shutdowns in almost every area of the world, the pandemic COVID-19 had a negative impact on the global economy. But the demand for the anti-microbial filter was intensified during this period. The anti-microbial industry was the least affected industry during the pandemic. The demand for anti-microbial filter was seen high in the world’s leading economy such as China and North America due to the major impact in this region.

The sale of anti-microbial filters implementation of government rules. The increased utilization of anti-microbial filter was mostly seen in health care. According to studies it has been found there was double the sale of anti-microbial filter during COVID-19 in the second quarter.

Anti-Microbial Filter Market: Segmentation

The anti-microbial filter market can be segmented into seven major categories based on type, material, size, method of preparation, application, end use and region.

On the basis of type, anti-microbial filter market can be classified into

Non-woven fiber filter

Nano fiber membrane

Porous polymeric membrane

On the basis of material, anti-microbial filter market can be classified into

Glass fiber

Polymer

Carbon

On the basis of size, anti-microbial filter market can be classified into

less than 1 micron

1- 10 micron

10 – 15 micron

On the basis of method of preparation, anti-microbial filter market can be classified into

Dip coating

Layer- by – layer coating

Spray coating

Nebulization process

Electro spraying

On the basis of application, anti-microbial filter market can be classified into

Dust filtration

Water filtration

On the basis of end use, anti-microbial filter market can be classified into

Oil & Gas

Chemical industries

Food and Beverage industries

Pharmaceuticals

Waste Water Management

Petrochemicals

On the basis of region, anti-microbial filter market can be classified into

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific and Oceania

MEA

Anti-Microbial Filter Market: Regional Impact

According to the regional presence, North America has the highest demand of the anti-microbial filter market due to loads of food & beverage industries as well as pharmaceuticals industries. The other aspects that make North America among the dominant shareholder are the modernized infrastructure with installed anti-microbial filters for purified air to breathe. Furthermore, the demand for the anti-microbial filter is high due to preventive measure taken by the American Government against the challenges instigated due to air pollution by the manufacturing industries.

The escalating demand for the anti-microbial filter can be seen in the Asia Pacific due to brisk industrialization and urbanization in developing countries such as India and China. The penetration of key players in developed countries would increase demand due to the availability of economical labour and cheap raw materials. The rise in disposable income and government facility is boosting the demand for the anti-microbial market in this region.

Europe is predicted to observe growth due to increased government spending in the factors enhancing the air quality lin the region. Because of their widespread use in indoor home appliances and building projects, the United Kingdom is the fastest-growing user of anti-microbial filters. Productive Europe is being driven by the strengthening of industrial manufacturing sectors such as chemical and pharmaceutical, metal production and processing, and plastic manufacturing.

Whereas Middle East Africa and Latin America will experience a robust increase in the demand for the anti-microbial filter market due to increase spending on public health by the government as well as increased industrialization facility.

The Anti-Microbial Filter Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On: Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Anti-Microbial Filter Market Regional Analysis Includes: North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (UK, Germany, Spain, France, BENELUX, Italy, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia & Oceania (India, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of South Asia & Oceania)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA)

