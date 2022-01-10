OTC Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Market Gaining Impetus from Changing Nutrition Requirements and Self-Medication Practices – Fact.MR Study

250 Pages OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

Market Snapshot

As per latest industry analysis published by Fact.MR, the global OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market reached a valuation of around US$ 90 Bn in 2020, and is slated to accelerate at a CAGR of 6% to top US$ 160 Bn by 2031. Demand for capsules is set to increase at a CAGR of 5% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Market Size Value in 2020 US$ 90 Bn Market Forecast Value for 2031 US$ 160 Bn Global Growth Rate CAGR 6% Share of Top 5 Companies 50%

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements Market across various industries and regions.

Key Segments in OTC Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Industry Research

Form OTC Vitamins & Dietary Liquid Supplements OTC Vitamins & Dietary Powder Supplements OTC Vitamins & Dietary Tablet Supplements OTC Vitamins & Dietary Capsule Supplements

Function OTC Vitamins and Dietary Supplements for Immune health OTC Vitamins and Dietary Supplements for Digestive Health OTC Vitamins and Dietary Supplements for Heart Health OTC Vitamins and Dietary Supplements for Bone & Joint Health

OTC Channel Sales of OTC Vitamins and Dietary Supplements at Pharmacies Online Sales of OTC Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Modern Trade Sales of OTC Vitamins and Dietary Supplements



OTC Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Market – Competitive Landscape

In March 2019, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) acquired, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of natural citrus oils and ingredients – Florida Chemical Company. With the acquisition, ADM aims to add high-value citrus capabilities to support its customers with citrus flavor and enhance the growth of its nutritional portfolio.

In February 2019, Jubilant Life Sciences’ subsidiary, Jubilant Biosys announced to expand its collaboration with Sanofi for new integrated drug discovery in CNS therapeutic area. The collaboration is aimed at addressing unmet needs in neurological diseases.

In June 2018, BASF SE entered into a partnership with Xerion to advance personalized nutrition in the Asia Pacific. In the collaboration, Newtrition®, BASF’s human nutrition brand was granted exclusive distributorship for PUFAcoatTM Omega-3 Index test kits, the Xerion’s proprietary technology.

Following insights from Fact.MR’s report on the global OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market will be crucial for market’s future growth

Among regions, North America is expected to remain one of the most lucrative market for OTC vitamins and dietary supplements between 2017 and 2022. The region currently commands for the highest value share of the global market as demand for various OTC drugs is on the rise particularly in the U.S. Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is also projected to emerge as an attractive market for OTC vitamins and dietary supplements over 2022. In terms of revenue, the market in Europe is anticipated to command for over 31% share of the global market, by 2017-end.

On the basis of functions, OTC vitamins and dietary supplements are being used majorly for maintaining general well-being of the body. The general well-being segment accounts for a large percentage of the overall market revenue.

In 2017 and beyond, pharmacies will continue to be the top OCT channel for sales of OTC vitamin products including capsules and tablets. Over one-fourth revenue share of the global market is currently captured by the pharmacy OTC channel segment. Though, this OTC channel segment is expected to lose a small fraction of its revenue share over 2020, mainly due to emergence of new OCT channels such online retail and modern trade.

Sales of capsule based OTC vitamins and dietary supplements will continue to remain strong during the forecast period. By 2022-end, nearly US$ 32,891 Mn worth capsules are estimated to be sold across the globe.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements's historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market is carefully analyzed

Post COVID consumer spending on OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market growth.

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market growth.

More Valuable Insights on OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements, Sales and Demand of OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

